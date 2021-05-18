This Target Tennis Skirt Is A Seriously Cute Dupe For My Fave Lululemon Version

You just have to swipe through TikTok for a few minutes to see all the fashion “dupes” popping up. It’s coming from the fear of missing out on so many of these micro-trends happening right now. It’s tough to afford the designer or higher-end version of trend after trend. That’s actually what I love about this Lululemon Pace Rival Skirt dupe I saw on TikTok.

The Target white tennis skirt is similar to Lululemon’s, which makes it a great dupe. But it’s not exactly the same so it’s not a total fake. Both are great options to have in your wardrobe for different reasons. I have the Lululemon Pace Rival Mid Rise Skirt in White and I love it for running from yoga to errands while looking cute and feeling comfortable.

This lightweight mini is stretchy and sweat-proof, with shorts underneath for max comfort. It’s a little flatter in the front and pleated in the back. I love wearing it even if I haven’t played tennis since high school. It easily goes from the gym to brunch with a nicer top. It retails for $68 and is available in sizes 0 to 14.

On the flip side, the Wild Fable Tennis A-Line Mini Skirt is made from rayon and spandex so there is some stretch but less. It’s a bit more pleated making it adorable for summer’s tennis skirt trend.

It doesn’t have shorts underneath, but Target’s version is only $19. The best part? It comes in sizes XS to 4X so it’s more inclusive in terms of sizing. Both are so cute and it’s hard to decide which to add to your closet. Since I already the Lululemon skirt in White, I think I’m going to grab Target’s tennis skirt in Sky Blue.

Add a crop top, graphic tee, sweater vest or even a bikini top and you’re set for Summer 2021.