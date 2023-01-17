8 Pairs of Leggings That Are Similar to Lululemon—Starting at $10 on Amazon

Scroll To See More Images

You know you’ve made it big when you can afford to fill your activewear collection with Lulu on Lulu. The brand’s leggings, in particular, are the gold standard. The sad news is that they cost $100 a piece, which is not the most economical option if you hit the gym frequently and aren’t trying to blow most of your paycheck.

There’s no need to fret, though, because with all good products come equally as amazing items just like them. We know a thing or two about finding the best alternatives, down to specific styles. And they’re all under $30, with a few on sale right now. You could buy four of the below pairs of leggings for the price of one pair of Lulu leggings, which is pretty remarkable.

And, to clarify, just because these garments cost significantly less than the O.G. versions, doesn’t mean they compromise on quality, comfort or performance. We really mean it when we say these options are similar to Lulu’s offerings.

Below, find the top eight pairs of leggings inspired by classic Lululemon styles, like the Align leggings and Wunder Under Leggings.

TNNZEET High-Waisted Leggings

The 4.5-inch waistband and squat-proof leggings

are all you need to put together a super flattering gym look. Made from a polyester and spandex blend that feels like butter, one five-star reviewer raved, “These are AMAZING! I only wear Lulus [and] other expensive leggings and have finally found buttery soft, non-camel toe, high-waisted leggings that stay up and look amazing at a great price! I could live [in] these. Definitely buying all the colors. 100 percent worth buying yourself.”

Satina High-Waisted Leggings

There’s a reason why these leggings have over 61,000 five-star ratings on Amazon

. They have a high waistband, are 100 percent opaque and are made from incredibly smooth fabric. Shop them in four different lengths and 25 versatile colors.

One shopper wrote, “These feel almost identical to the LuLu Align leggings that I have. Super soft and comfy! They are flattering and don’t dig in.”

Leggings Depot High-Waisted Leggings

Bet you can’t find super soft leggings that also come in 45 (!!) different colorways. Well, now you have. This pair from Leggings Depot

comes in a wide array of colors and in sizes S through 5X. They’re designed to feel like a second skin, and their 3-inch waistband stretches and adapts to your every movement.

One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I’m shocked by how great these leggings are. The material is the most comfortable, soft, luxurious I’ve ever felt. I have [Lululemon] leggings that don’t even compare to the material these are made of.”

CRZ YOGA Naked Feeling Yoga Pants

We’ve put the Naked Feeling Yoga Pants to the test and were left in awe at the similarities they share with Lululemon’s Align leggings. Their medium-compression fabric feels just like Lulu’s Nulu fabric. They’re super comfy, made to last (no pilling after washing) and quick to dry. You don’t have to worry about sweating profusely while exercising or accidentally ripping them from going a little too hard during your workout.

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Shoppers say Colorfulkoala’s leggings are the closest thing you’ll find to Lululemon’s Align leggings, and they’re 100 percent right. They have a seamless waistband, provide medium compression, can endure many washes without issue and stay in place during exercise. The nylon-spandex material is also super soft and feels similar to Lulu’s Aligns.

Baleaf Tummy Control Yoga Leggings

You might be a bit skeptical after reading “tummy control” in the product name, but let us explain. The high-rise waistband sits snug on your waist to ensure it doesn’t roll down during your sweat sesh and it’s also figure-flattering. The legging’s seams additionally eliminate any discomfort caused by chafing and rubbing. Of course, these leggings are sweat-wicking and have large side pockets, just like Lulu’s Wunder Under leggings.

TSLA High-Waist Yoga Leggings

These leggings are made of a buttery soft blend of polyester and spandex. They feel like a second skin, which is exactly what you want when working out. The back V shape also helps contour your figure and has got you covered when it comes to squatting.

ODODOS High Waisted Yoga Leggings with Pockets

Moisture-wicking fabric, big side pockets and a laundry list of color options? These high-waisted leggings make yoga, biking, weightlifting, running and really any type of workout a breeze. They give the Wunder Under leggings a serious run for their money.