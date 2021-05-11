Lululemon’s Earth Dye Collection Just Made Tie-Dye Cool Again

Scroll To See More Images

Earth Day has come and gone, but Lululemon is proving that focusing on the planet should not be a one-day deal. Instead, the brand known for their collection of best-selling leggings and yoga gear is launching a new limited-edition sustainable Earth Dye collection—and it just might make you fall in love with tie-dye all over again. Yes, you read that right: Tie-dye is back!

I don’t know about you, but I personally thought that the DIY-inspired pattern had run its course. I mean, it was everywhere for an entire year! But it looks like Lululemon has revived the trend for 2021 and made it feel entirely new again. Oh—and they made it super sustainable, which we love.

The new Earth Dye collection of easy-to-wear lounge pieces is made using lower-impact dyes upcycled from the waste of oranges, beets and saw palmetto trees. The dyes themselves also use less water, carbon and synthetic materials to produce.

As a result, each the resulting shorts, sweatshirts, hoodies and tanks will look a little different from one another—just like those tops that you used to dye by hand as a kid, they’re all one of a kind! But unlike your multicolored camp staples, Lululemon’s pieces are certifiably chic and adult-friendly. The muted brown and blue colorways were inspired by the world around us, so you don’t have to go full rainbow to relive your tie-dye glory days (AKA, last year).

Ready to fall back in love with tie-dye? Shop the Earth Dye collection now.

All Yours Hoodie in Earth Dye Sand

Consider this baby the only tie-dye sweatshirt you’re allowed to wear this summer. Any of the three Earth Dye colorways will do, but Sand is a personal favorite.

Warm Down Joggers in Earth Dye Sand

Not a bad idea to pair that sweatshirt with the matching joggers in Sand, either!

All Yours Tank Top in Earth Dye Stone

The perfect boxy tank in a neutral tie dye? Pair this with absolutely everything this summer, no questions asked.

All Yours Short Sleeve Tee in Earth Dye Clay

No matter how trendy brights are, neutrals will always be a tried and true favorite, much like lulu’s All Yours tee.