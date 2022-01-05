According to TikTok, This Lululemon Jacket Gives Your Body a BBL Sans Surgery

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to athleisure, there are a few brands I know that I can trust for anything I need, whether it’s sweat-wicking (and butt-lifting) leggings, sports bras that keep the girls in one place or layers that’ll keep me warm on winter runs. If I’m on the hunt for some truly life-changing gear, the one place I turn to is always Lululemon. Even though it costs me an arm and a leg every time I purchase something, whatever I get is always well worth the cost.

So, it was no surprise that one of the brand’s most iconic styles is going viral on TikTok for a truly hilarious—and very impressive—reason. Shoppers are saying that the jacket emulates the affects of getting a BBL (a Brazilian butt lift). AKA, it makes them look curvaceous and snatched instantly.

See, for the longest time, I thought of this jacket as the one style I’d always, ALWAYS see on fit moms in my yoga sculpt classes. Of course, they always looked absolutely phenom in it. So, I was a bit surprised to see the youth rocking this look as well. But then it hit me—why wouldn’t we cop the same jacket that’s helping these women look so good?

Here’s the reason why the style is so popular: It’s basically like the top equivalent of sculpting leggings. Once you put it on, your curves are immediately highlighted so that your top-half gets the attention it rightfully deserves.

TikTok users like @greta_rolli say that it helps them exude a confidence that they don’t typically have, and we’re all in for that kind of impact. Right now, you can log on to the app and search #lulubbljacket and find videos that have garnered a whopping 1.5 million views.

At this rate, the brand might change the name from Define to BBL.

Now, of course we can’t just rely on TikTok users to know how good this thing is. We checked out the reviews on the BBL jacket, and they’re equally as impressive. More than 3,000 shoppers have given the style an average 4.2 star-rating thanks to its ability to sculpt and define their beautiful and unique bodies.

“I love it! Super flattering and comfortable,” wrote one shopper who, like many others, advised sizing down. “Usually I’m a size 2 but i ordered a size 0 and it fits perfect, and it’s more shaping yet very breathable and comfortable due to the stretchy material!”

This jacket comes in a bunch of color options and patterns, but shocking to nobody the TikTok affect is taking a toll on the inventory. Many sizes are selling out following the hysteria online, so if you’re wanting a jacket for the new year, we’d advise checking out fast.

After all, there’s no time like the present to get a BBL—no surgery required.

