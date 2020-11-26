Lululemon’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Truly Going To Be Wild: Here’s Everything I’m Buying

Scroll To See More Images

Lululemon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are — historically speaking — so good that one year, the post-Thanksgiving event literally caused the website to crash, leaving anxious, athleisure-obsessed shoppers in a straight-up frenzy during checkout. Lululemon’s Cyber Monday sale for 2020 is almost here and the luxe activewear brand is serving up some generous discounts, and we’re anticipating everything to run smoothly this time around.

This means our chances of scoring on discounted Wunder Under leggings for up to 40 percent off, luxe puffer jackets, supportive sports bras that actually hold you in place during runs, and everything else we need to keep our fitness routines in check through the holidays aren’t blocked.

Of course, Lulu is a Canadian brand and Black Friday and Cyber Monday are American “holidays” so to speak, so it’s never a 100 percent guarantee that the brand will participate in the annual sale event of the year. However, Lulu’s already released a pre-Black-Friday Cyber sale, and has hinted that more deals will be trickling in as the week goes on.

In fact, Black Friday came early this year, offering us plenty of ways to save on all of our favorite sportswear pieces. In both 2018 and 2019, Lululemon slashed prices on a wide array of women and men’s apparel and accessories with discounts up to 50 percent off, and we’re sure this year is going to be no different.

Last year on Cyber Monday, Lululemon set aside a section of their site exclusively dedicated to Cyber Monday sales. There was everything, from sports bras and athletic skirts to crossbody bags and bomber jackets—all on major discount, and we have a hunch this year is going to be even more massive than the last.

However, if you can’t wait until Monday to score, they’ve already launched an early Black Friday sale to shop. However, we’re forecasting that inventory is going to go fast—because well, it usually does. In other words, grab your credit cards and HURRY. These discounted athleisure staples are exactly what we’ll need to motivate us to hit the gym while we’re still digesting our post-Thanksgiving feast. Here are all of the already-discounted pieces I’m currently adding to my cart from Lululemon’s early Cyber sale.

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight Luxtreme 28′

Wunder under leggings are only this affordable during Cyber Monday week. Stock the F up!

Swiftly Tech 1/2 Zip 2.0 Cool Top

This one of the brand’s best-sellers and I could not be more in love with this gorgeous mustard hue (or discounted price tag).

Pack It Down Jacket

This puffer jacket is the answer, whether you’re hitting brunch or on your way to bare class.

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25″

These classic training leggings rarely get marked down, so we advise taking advantage while you can.

Seek Softness Pull Over

This. is. so. chic.