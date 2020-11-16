Lululemon’s Early Black Friday Sale Means Wunder Under Leggings Are Cheaper Than Ever

Scroll To See More Images

While Lululemon hasn’t officially confirmed anything as of just yet if last year’s massive sale event is any indication for what Lululemon’s Black Friday sale 2020 will look like, we’re pretty damn excited. Of course, Lulu is a Canadian brand and Black Friday and Cyber Monday are American “holidays” so to speak, so it’s never a 100 percent guarantee that the brand will participate in the annual sale event of the year. However, Lulu didn’t let us down in 2019, so we’re feeling pretty good about what’s in store for 2020.

Last year, Lululemon set aside a section of their site exclusively for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which included deep discounts on everything from best-selling leggings, sports bras, and athletic skirts to crossbody bags and bomber jackets. The luxe athleisure brand also slashed prices on a wide array of women and men’s apparel and accessories with discounts up to 50 percent off, we’re really praying that this year’s sale won’t be any different—and maybe even a little ~more~ generous?

We’re forecasting that inventory is going to go fast—it usually goes lightening fast, guys. In other words, once the sale goes live, you may want to swiftly grab your credit cards and HURRY. While you’re waiting for the post-Thanksgiving-drop though, Lululemon’s pre-Black Friday drop is chock-full of pieces that are already marked down ahead of the post-Turkey Day shopping craze, so you can get a jump start on savings.

Sheer Will High-Rise Tight 28″

These two-toned camo leggings are ridiculously cool.

Energy Bra High Neck Long Line

This solid sports bra serves medium support and gives you a little extra coverage, so you can rock it with your favorite high-rise leggings.

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25″

These classic training leggings rarely get marked down, so we advise taking advantage while you can.

Seek Softness Pull Over

This. is. so. chic.

Wunder Under High-Rise Luxtreme Tights

This iconic activewear staple changed the legging game.