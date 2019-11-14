Everything I Plan on Buying From Lululemon’s Black Friday Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Last year, Lululemon’s surprise Black Friday sale literally caused the website to crash, leaving anxious, athleisure-obsessed shoppers in a straight-up frenzy during checkout. While Lululemon still hasn’t announced any plans to hold a Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday promotion for this year as of yet, we’re betting that the luxe workout-wear retailer has something in the works. We’re really hoping that Lululemon’s Black Friday sale for 2019 offers us the same generous, site-wide discounts without the awful website crash hindering our chances of scoring on discounted Wunder Under leggings, luxe puffer jackets, supportive sports bras that actually hold you in place during runs, and everything else we need to keep our fitness routines in check through the holidays.

Of course, Lulu is a Canadian brand and Black Friday is an American “holiday” so to speak, so it’s never a 100 percent guarantee that the brand will participate in the annual sale event of the year. However, if previous years are any indication of what’s to come on November 29 this year, there will be plenty of ways to save on your favorite sportswear pieces. In both 2017 and 2018, Lululemon slashed prices on a wide array women and men’s apparel and accessories with discounts up to 50 percent off. As mentioned, last year’s sale frenzy didn’t go so smoothly, as the crash prevented shoppers from being able to place orders. We’re confident that they have a game plan intact to prevent the site from going haywire again, and we’re forecasting this year’s deals will be equally as stellar as last year’s in order to make up for 2018’s mishap. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite pieces that we’re holding out on for this Black Friday. Stay tuned for more details.

I have been coveting this pair of camo tights for years.

I’ll wearing this in and out of the gym this winter.

It’s a classic.

These leggings are literally so flattering.

This classic top is a best-seller for a reason.

This belt bag is so convenient for outdoor runs.

These are so cute that I actually just got motivated to hit the gym. Not even lying.

I will also be wearing this to the office.

This gym bag is seriously chic.

