Everything I Plan on Buying From Lululemon’s Black Friday Sale

Mia Maguire
Cierra Miller.

Last year, Lululemon’s surprise Black Friday sale literally caused the website to crash, leaving anxious, athleisure-obsessed shoppers in a straight-up frenzy during checkout. While Lululemon still hasn’t announced any plans to hold a Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday promotion for this year as of yet, we’re betting that the luxe workout-wear retailer has something in the works. We’re really hoping that Lululemon’s Black Friday sale for 2019 offers us the same generous, site-wide discounts without the awful website crash hindering our chances of scoring on discounted Wunder Under leggings, luxe puffer jackets, supportive sports bras that actually hold you in place during runs, and everything else we need to keep our fitness routines in check through the holidays.

Of course, Lulu is a Canadian brand and Black Friday is an American “holiday” so to speak, so it’s never a 100 percent guarantee that the brand will participate in the annual sale event of the year. However, if previous years are any indication of what’s to come on November 29 this year, there will be plenty of ways to save on your favorite sportswear pieces. In both 2017 and 2018, Lululemon slashed prices on a wide array women and men’s apparel and accessories with discounts up to 50 percent off. As mentioned, last year’s sale frenzy didn’t go so smoothly, as the crash prevented shoppers from being able to place orders. We’re confident that they have a game plan intact to prevent the site from going haywire again, and we’re forecasting this year’s deals will be equally as stellar as last year’s in order to make up for 2018’s mishap. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite pieces that we’re holding out on for this Black Friday. Stay tuned for more details.

Lululemon camo wunder under crops
Lululemon High Rise Wunder Under… $98
I have been coveting this pair of camo tights for years.

Image result for briefcase
Another Mile Jacket $228
I’ll wearing this in and out of the gym this winter.

Lululemon running jacket
Stride Jacket $118
It’s a classic.

Image result for leggings
Align Pant $98
These leggings are literally so flattering.

Image result for afro
Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Crew $78
This classic top is a best-seller for a reason.

Lululemon everywhere belt bag
Everywhere Belt Bag $38
This belt bag is so convenient for outdoor runs.

Image result for lululemon Align Crop 21" Love Knot
Align Crop Love Knot $98
These are so cute that I actually just got motivated to hit the gym. Not even lying.

Image result for lululemon along the way mock neck
Along The Way Mock Neck Long Sleeve Top $128
I will also be wearing this to the office.

Image result for lululemon 12l tot3
On My Level Tote $98
This gym bag is seriously chic.

