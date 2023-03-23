The Famous Lululemon Belt Bag Is Back In Stock & Comes In New Spring Colors

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

A few weeks ago, I went out with a group of friends. I showed up in my typical ensemble of baggy jeans, a blazer and ribbed tank with kitten heels and a beaded vintage shoulder bag. To my surprise, everyone else showed in with matching bags, and they weren’t the current designer “it” bag. My friends had all dubbed the Luluelmon belt bag as their new evening wear bag of choice. Now initially, I was a little confused about how they all came to this conclusion until I received a crash course in the Lululemon belt bag fandom.

Before I get into the details of the fandom for those of you who don’t already own the belt bag, let me issue a PSA for those that already love it. Ready? Here we go. Attention all on-the-go gals and guys, the best fanny pack belt bag hybrid has officially been restocked. That’s right, the viral Lululemon belt bag is finally back in stock and comes in so many cute spring colors.

Ok, while the superfans are heading straight to check out, I’ll fill you in on the Lululemon belt bag hype. If you’re prepping for a spring break trip, big summer music festival or just a trip to the grocery store, this functional belt bag will make your life easier and significantly cuter. The belt bag is the perfect combination of fashion and function—listen, over 9,000 five-star reviews on Lululemon’s site simply can’t be wrong.

The bag seems to exist as a magical oxymoron of sorts. Reviews say it’s, “small but still holds a lot”, “spacious yet not overbearing”, and “soft” but “sturdy”. In other words, get a bag that can do both. The Lululemon belt bag is designed with water-repellent material and features both interior and exterior pockets to keep all of your essentials organized.

If you’re eager to join the group of people wearing Lululemon belt bags out on the town, I’d recommend going for a sleek black option to pair with your outfits. If you’re looking for more of a daytime look, opt for a light or bright color to add a cheerful pop to your springtime looks.

Keep shopping for a few of the cutest Lululemon belt bags in stock right now (at least, while they last).

Everywhere Belt Bag in Wordmark Grid Mini Raw Linen

Logomania takes center stage with this tan belt bag with a grid logo pattern.

Everywhere Belt Bag in Mint Moment

If you’re heading on a beach vacation, this mint moment will look great with all of your beachy fits, especially against the blue ocean.

Everywhere Belt Bag in Trench/White Opal

This tan and white belt bag is for the fashion crowd that loves a neutral moment. This would pair so well with a tan trench coat.

Everywhere Belt Bag in White

The white belt bag looks extra sleek and sporty. This one wants to join you on your hot girl walks and trips to the gym.

Everywhere Belt Bag in Grey Sage

I love the grey sage color of this belt bag—it’s a great option if you can’t decide between neutrals and a little bit of color.