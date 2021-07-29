These Under $40 Leggings Are a Spot-On Dupe For Lululemon’s Pocketed Align Pants

Scroll To See More Images

Lululemon’s best-selling Align leggings aren’t just a luxury activewear staple, they’re practically a satorial icon in the activewear arena. After years of customer requests, Lululemon is now offering the best-selling Align pants in a version with pockets, so you can stow all of your essentials like your keys and phone when you’re running, walking, or hiking. Unfortunately — while we do think their worth every pennty — at $118 a pop, they’re not exactly affordable. If you’re not exactly down to spend over $100 on a pair of leggings, we’ve found a stellar Lululemon Align Pants dupe that also has pockets.

While it’s 100 percent true that the original Align’s ultra elevated design, along with their proprietary fabric blends really flatters the figure, giving your backside a little lift and offering a subtle smoothing effect without feeling like your legs are suffocating. They really do feel amazing on — even when you’re drenched in sweat after an intense spin or yoga class.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Jockey Active Ribbed Texture Leggings in Black

Just like the newly-launched Align pants with pockets, these Jockey leggings make towing around your must-haves super easy when you’re working out and don’t have access to a secure locker space.

However, while the Align Pants (or any of Lululemon’s flagships activewear styles) maybe be worth the financial setback, the Ribbed Texture Leggings by Jockey we found on Zappos are equally as premium as the O.G., but they cost a fraction of the price ($37.95, to to be exact). Plus, the Align Pants aren’t offered in this ribbed style, so it’s a nice spin-off to have in your lineup — even if you already own a few pairs of the Align Pants.

Jockey Active Ribbed Texture Leggings in Deep Sangria

Because, why not get these booty-lifting leggings in two colors? At just $38 each, it’s a win-win investment.

Best of all, Jockey’s active leggings aren’t ~just~ a pretty face — they’re also designed with the same functional design specs as the Align Pants. Aside from the aforementioned slip pockets (which don’t look bulky or distracting, BTW), they also feature advanced sweat-wicking properties to keep you dry during serious sweat sessions, a compression waistband to keep you covered, and a seamless design for added comfort.

Frankly, you can three pairs of these leggings, and it’ll still be cheaper than buying just one pair of the Lululemon Align pants, so what are you waiting for?!