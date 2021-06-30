These $26 Amazon Leggings Are the Best Lululemon Align Dupe We’ve Found

As someone whose daily routine has to include volleyball, dance and an end-of-the-day Netflix binge, I’ve always been on the lookout for the perfect leggings that can get me through any activity.

With over 11,000 reviews and a cult following among stylists and celebrities from Kristen Bell to Meghan Markle, the Lululemon Align leggings were almost “it” for me. Its comfortable, breathable, and buttery-soft feel almost made me forget I even had pants on in the first place (no more constant readjusting!), so what’s not to love?

Well, the hefty price tag, for one. A single pair will cost you between $98 to $118, and there was no way my college budget could rely on just Aligns for all my legging needs. To spare myself the incoming heartbreak, I knew I needed to find a reliable and affordable alternative, without sparing the quality I loved about my Aligns.

Then came along CRZ Yoga. The affordable athletic apparel company first launched in 2005 but only recently gained popularity this year for its flattering and wallet-friendly bras, tanks, shorts, tennis skirts and, best of all, their leggings.

I learned about the brand from my friend Sophia, who always looked so comfortable in their pieces it left me jealous. She swore by CRZ Yoga leggings as “an exact Lulu dupe for only $26.” What did I have to lose? That’s when I hit “buy” on my Amazon cart, and let me tell you, I’ve been in love ever since.

There’s so much to love about these leggings. First is how similar they are to Lulu’s Aligns. The most immediate similarity is that the logos are in the exact same place, under the waistband on the back of the legging, so even bystanders won’t be able to tell the difference. The sleek, medium-compression fabric (which feels exactly like Lululemon’s Nulu fabric) makes the leggings even more comfortable.

They are also so stretchy and quick-drying. During a Netflix marathon session of Gilmore Girls, I spilled my water on them and was amazed at how fast it disappeared into the fabric and felt dry again. What really sold me though is how durable the fabric is. I have washed them multiple times now and there has been no pilling, and I even dived for the volleyball at one of my practices and left with, yes a bruised knee, but no ripped leggings!

My personal favorite is the Naked Feeling line since the leggings are so light and airy, and have a variety of styles. The leggings include any and all adjustments such as no pockets, open pockets, zipped pockets, animal patterns, sheer panels, a cropped fit, or high-waisted — there are so many options!

These leggings have been getting so popular, especially on TikTok, so it’s only a matter of time before the ones you have your eyes on might sell out. Get your first pair while you still can and trust me, you won’t regret it.