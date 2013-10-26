Want: A Fabulous Lulu Frost Necklace for 50% Off

What: A gold-tone brass necklace with interwoven navy silk satin and an eagle pendant that features dangling resin stones.

Why: Because the statement necklace is still a stylish upgrade to pretty much any outfit, and this one is particularly special. Lulu Frost’s designs tend to run a bit pricey, so finding one on sale is exciting.

How: We love the idea of dressing up a casual weekend day outfit with this piece—possibly with a chambray top, a patterned pant, and a pair of classic loafers.

Lulu Frost Necklace, $231; at The Outnet