Lulu Frost Channels Three Style Icons Into Spring 2013 Collection

Three icons, three epochs and three collections is how jewelry designer Lisa Salzer sums up her Lulu Frost Spring 2013 presentation. Teaming up with friend, author Lesley M. M. Blume, Salzer interpreted her book Let’s Bring Back into a fierce collection that sparkled off the mirrored ceilings in a small ballroom at the posh Carlyle Hotel.

Three women: The Marchesa Casati, Nancy Cunard and Elsa Schiparelli inspired the collection and three models for each of these collections stood and sat adorned in Lulu Frost jewelry as crowds of editors, high-society and bloggers ogled over the opulent baubles while sipping champagne.

On her inspiration Salzer said, “We wanted to celebrate the style of these muses from the past and we created three separate collections for each of these icons.”

By fusing her own personal touches and Lulu Frost signatures onto each piece of jewelry, Salzer conceived a collection of high-gloss and high-impact pieces that were carefully placed onto each model for the presentation. For the Schiaparelli collection, we saw lots of rich gold hues and colorful stones. Oversized “eye” designs turned into layered necklaces and lips with pearls for teeth snarled at you (in the chic way) as you walked by.

Seen at the Nancy Cunard collection, more of a tribal theme with leaf motifs, stacked bangles in vibrant hues and woven bracelets. Even models’ feet were adorned with Lulu Frost jewels.

The Marchesa Casati collection gave new meaning to the term “statement necklace” as neck pieces were draped, tasseled and full collar.

Of course prepping for such an extravagant and fun presentation was no easy task and to prepare, Frost shared with us that she, “Spent some time alone, got a manicure and picked out my outfit. I like to be all prepared well in advance in case there are any last minute emergencies.”

In “bringing it back,” Lulu Frost brought us a timeless, eclectic and gorgeous collection that will be sure to add a pop to our Spring wardrobes.

Lulu Frost, who also does capsule collections for J.Crew, will also be showing off her next collaboration with the mega-retailer during their runway show later this week.

