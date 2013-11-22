The Single Gals’ New App Of Choice: Lulu Lets You Review Guys You’ve Dated

Imagine this: You’ve gone out on a date and had a terrible time. Or maybe you’ve met the greatest guy ever and want to give him props. Or perhaps you’ve got a male friend who’s totally perfect—for somebody else. What’s a gal to do with all that valuable intel? Turns out, there’s an app for that.

It’s called Lulu, and its aim is simple: To help women get access to information that enables them to make smarter decisions when it comes to dating, according to Deborah Singer, Lulu’s director of marketing and PR. Essentially, the app has created an anonymous system that allows women to rate their exes, their friends, even casual hookups.

The idea for the app came to founder Alexandra Chong last February, after an especially fruitful Valentine’s Day ladies’ brunch. “It was a big group of girls, and what was significant was that it was girls only,” Singer told us. “Women were really open about talking about dates, health issues, career moves, whatever.”

The female-only atmosphere and the openness it fostered made Chong realize that maybe there was an untapped opportunity for girls to connect and share information about relationships and dating in the online space. Her instinct was correct—so far, more than a million women have downloaded the app.

Now, lest you think you’re signing in and will be given an immediate platform to totally go to town on your nasty ex, think again: There are some caveats. To start, it’s not a total free-for-all, meaning that if you’ve had a bad date, you can’t write a rambling Yelp-like review of the guy.

Rather, Lulu gives users multiple choice questions to answer. Once those are completed, women can select from a series of pre-chosen hashtags to describe the guy. In the “Best” category? Things like #Mysterious, #EpicSmile, #HeInventedSex, #WillSeeRomComs. In the “Worst”? #AddictedToMirrors, #StillLovesHisEx, and our personal favorite, #50ShadesofF—edUp. After all of your questions have been evaluated, then the guy is given a rating.

What’s more, even the “Worst” comments still have an air of cheeky humor to it—and that’s no accident. “We hear anecdotally that women don’t want to be involved with something that feels mean or bitchy. It keeps the community and the conversation positive,” says Singer. To that end, it takes an awful lot to give a guy a really low grade. The site’s average score is 7.5 out of 10.

If a guy really doesn’t want to be on Lulu, he can remove himself, but more often than not, men are actually asking to be put on the site. Since its launch, Lulu’s received more than half a million requests from guys who are clamoring to be rated.

We downloaded the app, and became immediately hooked. Even if you’re in relationship and aren’t interested in vetting a potential match or rating past boyfriends, scrolling through the photo feed and checking on how your friends and exes have been rated is addictive.

Considering the way online shopping and review sites like Yelp have given consumers a space to rate virtually everything we touch, it’s almost shocking that nobody’s come up with a way of evaluating potential partners like this before. Singer agrees, and says that’s exactly the mentality the company is banking on.

“I think it’s really clear that women get references for everything in their lives these days,” she said. “They should get references for something as important as relationships.”

You can download LuLu here, and once you do, let us know: Are you planning to rate past boyfriends?