Luisaviaroma Contest: Win a Trip to Paris Fashion Week

Object Of Desire

Luisaviaroma Follow The Buyer Contest, at luisaviaroma.com

Reason #1

Just because all you have to do is “Send them a picture of your best ‘look'”…and you have the chance to become a buyer for Luisaviaroma during Paris Fashion Week…or win a 30% discount coupon. How simple, right?

Reason #2

The winner will accompany the Luisaviaroma Buying Team to all the finest fashion shows and exclusive parties, we die of excitement!

Reason #3

Get your 15 minutes of fame. Luisaviaroma decided to be generous and award the second and third place with a spot on their Facebook fan page, where members can judge the looks! Whoever gets the most “likes” will win a 30% discount to Luisaviaroma. Don’t be fooled, this is not your average contest… just check out the unlimited and highly coveted selection of designers! Click here for more details.