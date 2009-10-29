Luisana Lopilato: Hot Girlfriend of Michael Buble First Thought the Singer was Gay!

It’s not the most romantic kismet story, but it happens: the love of your life thinks you’re gay at first. (Actually….that happened with my parents.) When singer Michael Buble (a notorious womanizer) first met now-girlfriend, Luisana Lopilato, a lot more was lost in translation than just the language.

They met at a gig of his, and, a big drunk, he approached the Argentinian beauty, who was with a guy friend. “I don’t speak Spanish and she had no English,” Buble said. “But the guy did, so I just spoke to him. I was a bit nervous because of how beautiful she was. The more I drank, the more I made things worse. I was saying to him, ‘You’re a good-looking dude’ and ‘You guys are a good-looking couple.”

Buble found out later that Lopilato was dishing to her mom on the phone, how the singer was gay. Later, realizing his mistake, he got in touch with her, and they awkwardly sorted out the plunder. Oops…not everyone has quality gaydar, we guess. We also guess she hadn’t heard of his past beautiful girlfriends, like Emily Blunt.