These Lug Sole Boots Serve Prada Vibes Without The Luxury Price Tag

Scroll To See More Images

Step aside, last year’s over-the-knee boots! There’s a new trend in town, and lug sole boots are absolutely everywhere. Who to thank? The fashion visionaries at Prada, of course. Ever since the brand debuted their Patent Lugged-Sole Chelsea Booties, all anyone can think about is thick, chunky soles made for stompin’.

That said, I’m usually pretty good about talking myself into an impulse buy, but for $950, even I can’t justify these boots at that price. Unless divine intervention somehow places me on Prada’s PR list, I’ll be sticking to dupes this season—and honestly, I doubt anyone will know the difference. Unlike lots of trendy luxury goods, these boots are basically logo-free, so you can get the same look and even ~potentially~ leave people thinking you’re wearing the real ones.

Whether or not you’re trying to pull a Prada dupe, lug sole boots really are a great silhouette to consider for fall and winter. While I love a heel as much as the next gal, I can admit that the idea of a thick-soled, all-terrain flat boot sounds a lot more comfortable. In 2020, we’re all about comfort, are we not? These babies would look as good with leggings and a hoodie as they would with leather pants and a cropped sweater, so they’re definitely a great option for dressing up and down this season.

Below, I’ve rounded up a range of dupes to Prada’s pricy pair, from a $32 ASOS steal to a Circus By Sam Edelman lookalike that might honestly be better than the real thing—and for just under $100. If you do want the real deal, more power to you, but don’t feel like you have to ball out to get a similar look. When it comes to true style, it’s about how you wear it, not what the brand name is!

I hereby give you permission to sell your black suede over-the-knee boots on Poshmark and use the money to buy some lug sole boots instead. Read on for my top picks below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Prada Patent Lugged-Sole Chelsea Booties

If you have a casual $900 lying around, you might as well buy the boots that put this trend on the map. These Prada beauties are built to last a lifetime, and darn it, they really are chic.

Circus by Sam Edelman Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Booties

This just-under-$100 pair looks an awful lot like the Prada OGs, and these come in a ton of colors. Shop white, black, red or my personal fave, this dark huckleberry hue.

Mango Leather Track Sole Ankle Boots

Mango has tons of lug sole boots in stock right now, but if you’re looking for short, chunky black booties that resembles the Prada pair, these are your best bet. Slightly different soles, same bad betch energy.

Villa Rouge Packer Chelsea Boots

These beautiful boots by Villa Rouge also come in white, and would make a great addition to any winter wardrobe. They’re smooth leather, not shiny patent, but otherwise, the style is exact.

ASOS DESIGN Gadget Chunky Chelsea Rain Boots

These ASOS boots are the most affordable pair on the list, and while the tracking on the soles isn’t as similar to Prada’s as some of the others I’ve mentioned, the shiny uppers definitely give off the same vibe.