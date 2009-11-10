Luella Fashion Line Shutters

Fans of the super young and colorful British line Luella should probably say a serious prayer to the fashion gods. Designer Luella Bartley announced that Club 21, the brand’s global licensee has decided to cease all investments in the brand from here on out.

“I love the Luella character and hope that after we have survived this challenging time the Luella girl can have an exciting future ahead of her, whichever incarnation she takes on next,” Bartley said. “We have a number of options open to us, and are considering these over the coming months.”

I vote that one of the many socialites who wear Luella party dresses like it’s their job (I mean…since they don’t have jobs), ask Daddy to buy a quality company.