Luella Clothing- Grab A Piece While You Still Can

Object Of Desire

Luella ethel embroidered prom skirt, $218.80, at lagarconne.com

Reason #1

Luella‘s in trouble, and we want to continue to remind the world how freaking adorable anything she makes is. Her feminine pieces (especially this skirt), are vital for humanity and the general well-being of the world.

Reason #2

From the tiny buttons, to the perfect-for-anything purple color, to the super flattering fit, this might be the perfect winter skirt. We’re not sure why it’s called a prom skirt (unless it’s a Little House on the Prairie prom), but, frankly, we don’t care.

Reason #3

Because our deep, deep love for Luella’s sweet aesthetic and flirty essence runs deeper than our love for over-the-knee boots, Taylor Jacobson, and french fries. Save Luella!