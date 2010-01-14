Luella Bartley: Designer Penning Book on English Style Plus Our Favorite Brit It Girls

2009 was a tough year for Luella Bartley. After showing a crowd-pleasing Spring/Summer 2010 collection in London last fall, the former British Vogue editor fell victim to the recession when she lost both the investor and manufacturer for her eponymous label. The loss of funds forced Bartley to cease production of her line.

Well, things finally seem to be looking up for the womenswear designer. During her New Year’s celebrations, Bartley was appointed a Member of the British Empire (MBE) by the Queen of England for her services to fashion. Now, she has announced that she will author a book, provisionally titled Luella’s Guide to English Style. Ideas about the book circulated last year, but Bartley was unable to work on the project due to time constraints.

“Unfortunately she couldn’t deliver on time before, but now we’ve decided on September,” explained Bartley’s publisher, Fourth Estate. She’s doing all the writing herself. It’s a style guide. It’s not going to be just a book about fashion. It’s a work of social anthropology.”

The book, which will highlight the UK’s street style and fashion icons, is set to release during Spring/Summer 2011 Fashion Week in London. Hmm…do we smell a possible label revival?

We’re glad to see that Luella is bouncing back, and we can’t wait to see which It-Brits she chooses to cover. Because the book won’t be out until September, here are a few of our favorites to hold you over until then.

1. Kate Moss



The It Girl of all It Girls, Kate Moss, reached supermodel status in 1993 when she posed as the spokeswoman of Calvin Klein jeans. Since then, she has graced the cover of over 300 magazines.

2. Carey Mulligan



Often seen on the arm of beau Shia LeBeouf, this British actress wooed audiences with her breakout role in An Education.

3. Daisy Lowe



Daisy, the daughter of designer Pearl Lowe and musician Gavin Rossdale, has starred in ad campaigns for Marc by Marc Jacobs and Louis Vuitton.

4. Kate Beckinsale



This Hollywood starlet studied French and Russian literature at Oxford before hitting the silver screen in blockbusters like Pearl Harbor and Van Helsing.

5. Sienna Miller



After a successful modeling career in her youth, Sienna showcased her talents in film and fashion by starring as Andy Warhol’s muse in Factory Girl and more recently launched a thriving clothing line, twenty8twelve with her sister Savannah— she’s our favorite triple threat.

6. Emily Blunt



She stole the show with her quick quips in The Devil Wears Prada, but Emily Blunt must have a sense of humor in real life, too. After all, she nabbed The Office funnyman John Krasinski as her beau. We can’t wait to see her latest turn in the starring role of Queen Victoria.

7. Alexa Chung



Made famous in the UK as a model and TV co-host, Chung gained a following stateside with her (since-cancelled) MTV talk show, It’s On With Alexa Chung.

8. Stella McCartney



In our eyes, Stella McCartney can do no wrong. She worked at Chloe and Gucci before launching her uber-successful eponymous label and runs with an uber cool crowd — Gwyneth, Liv, and Madonna are all close friends.

9. Victoria Beckham



Ms. Beckham may have risen to the top of the charts as a Spice Girl in the ’90s, but we’re continuing to love her now for her iconic fashion choices.

10. Keira Knightley



Keira Knightley may just be one of the most versatile women out there. Whether she’s playing a tomboy football player (aka American soccer), fighting off pirates, or galavanting through the streets of Paris as Chanel‘s spokewoman, Keira always owns her roles.

11. Sophie Dahl



As a model, author, and former Vogue editor, Sophie is a jack of all trades. She’s now living in newlywed bliss with singer/pianist husband, Jamie Cullum.