Lucy Vodden Dies: Muse for Beatles Song ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’

Lucy Vodden, the women behind the iconic Beatles song “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds,” died today after a struggle with lupus; she was 46 years old.

The story of how she became the Lucy, goes like this: Julian Lennon (John’s eldest son) drew a picture of his classmate Lucy and brought it home to show his father. Explaining to John that it was “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds,” John took this as inspiration and The Beatles went on to create the iconic song after the drawing. The track is part of the groundbreaking record Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band that was released in 1967.

The song however, was not all that innocent. Linking its lyrics to a hallucinogenic theme, and referencing LSD, the song was quickly deemed as controversial.

Julian Lennon reconnected with in recent years and sent Lucy his wishes and flowers when he heard of her illness. Vodden was supported by the St. Thomas’ Lupus trust. Click here for information on ways to help support lupus.

