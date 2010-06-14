Lucy Liu Pretties Up In Marchesa At 2010 Tony Awards

Lucy Liu at the Tony Awards on Sunday, June 13. Images courtesy of Marchesa.

Lucy Liu is a New York girl through and through the petite actress hails from Queens so it only makes sense that the lovely thespian who made her Broadway debut in God of Carnage this year presented at last night’s Tony Awards.

The Kill Bill star rocked a blush colored strapless tulle gown with sculpted hand embroidered bodice by Marchesa. Adding to the pretty pretty theme, Liu wore her raven locks loose in gorgeous cascading waves fit for the frothy dress.

Celebrities were the word at the high brow affair, with Catherine Zeta-Jones, ScarJo and Denzel Washington walking away with awards, so the Charlie’s Angel had no choice but to flaunt her star power in a head-turner.

What do you think of Broadway beauty’s pretty red carpet look? Let us know in the comments.

