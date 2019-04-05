Lucy Hale’s Los Angeles Home Is Officially on the Market, and You Seriously Need to See It

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re looking for a new home and have $2.5 million to spare, you’re in luck. Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale is selling her Los Angeles mansion, and I seriously want to move in. The Spanish-style home, which was built in 2004, features four bedrooms and four baths—perfect for a family or if you just like having guests. It’s located in Studio City in Los Angeles, which, if you don’t live in LA and already know this, is a really trendy part of town. So, of course Lucy Hale’s house is there. The actress is moving on, though, and her beautiful home is selling for about $2.5 million (see the listing on Homes.com)—a small price to pay for a ~celebrity home~.

The 3,880 square foot home features a built-in dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and range hood in the kitchen—basically any chef’s (or aspiring chef’s) dream. I mean, how insanely beautiful is this kitchen? This could be the only room in the entire house, and I’d be happy.

There are also plenty of rooms in which to entertain—both a living room and a family room. I picture myself hanging out on the couch staring at those pretty hardwood floors, TBH.

Honestly, this bathroom is so ready for selfies. White tile and marble are so elegant, and whatever outfit you’re wearing would totally pop against those walls.

Plus, all this natural light is really adding to how much I love this home. Imagine having a casual breakfast while looking out over the Hollywood hills and basking in the morning sun. Ugh, a dream.

Seriously, this house has views for days. It would feel like secluding yourself in a super chic cabin away from it all. (When, in actuality, you’d be steps away from a bunch of cool LA spots.) I’m also just obsessed with those high AF ceilings. Heart eyes all day.

Plus, there’s a pool and lemon trees. So, I rest my case. Lucy Hale has the best taste of all time, and I want this home to be mine forever.