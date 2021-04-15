Lucy Hale Just Reacted to Colton Underwood Coming Out as Gay Months After Their Rumored Romance

Here for it. Lucy Hale’s reaction to Colton Underwood coming out as gay was nothing short of supportive. The A Nice Girl Like You star’s response comes less than a year after her rumored summer romance with the former Bachelor lead.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, April 15, the actress, 31, wrote, “I’m really really happy for you @coltonunderwood – u deserve to be seen, heard, and accepted for exactly who you are ✨ brave, bold moves and I’m here for it.” Hale attached a post by InStyle Magazine’s Instagram account, which shared a photo of Underwood, 29, during his time on Season 23 of The Bachelor.

The reality star was linked to the Pretty Little Liars alum in July 2020, after TMZ obtained photos of the pair out and about on hikes in Los Angeles. “They’ve hung out a few times. They are very casually dating—it’s been so complicated to date (in general) during the pandemic,” a source confirmed to People at the time, noting that the rumored pair connected over DMs on social media. While the duo never directly commented on the speculation over their relationship, both Hale and Underwood seemingly put the rumors to rest by separately referring to themselves as “single” in a pair of interviews later that summer.



“I feel more single than ever, but it’s fine,” Hale told Entertainment Tonight in July 2020. Underwood, meanwhile, revealed he was “happily single” during a panel with Chat4Good in August 2020, as per Us Weekly. “My next relationship I’m already in and that’s with myself,” he said at the time. “I’ve decided that I want to spend my energy and focus on all my attention on myself, which I’m actually weirdly loving.”

It looks like Underwood put that time focusing on himself to good use, as he revealed he is the “happiest and healthiest” he’s ever been after he decided to go public with his sexuality in April 2021. The former Bachelor star came out as gay during an interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, telling the host on Wednesday, April 14, “This year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are. I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay.”

He went on to explain, “I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. … I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

The Bachelor is available to stream on Hulu.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.