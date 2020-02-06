Lucy Hale’s Net Worth Means She’s Just as Fabulous as Katy Keene—If Not More

Scroll To See More Images

For millennials, Lucy Hale is synonymous to a Hollywood legend. After seven years on Pretty Little Liars, Hale, now 30, cemented herself as a forever “It” girl of young Hollywood, and after so many films, TV shows and brand deals, we’re sure Lucy Hale’s net worth is nothing to scoff at. Lo and behold, we were right.

ICYMI, Hale is the star of The CW’s new musical comedy, Katy Keene, which premieres on Thursday, February 6. The show, which is based on the Archie Comics character of the same name, is a spinoff the The CW’s Riverdale, so there sure will be a lot of eyes on the premiere. Hale stars as Katy Keene, an aspiring fashion designer who tries to make it in New York City. Katy’s arc isn’t too far off from Hale’s, who started as a winner of the American idol spinoff, American Juniors, before she became a film and TV actress who’s starred in projects like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Scream 4 and a Cinderella Story.

Ahead of the premiere of Katy Keene, find out more about Hale’s net worth, how she makes her $$$ and her POV on wealth and worth.

Katy Keene premieres on Thursday, February 6, on The CW at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

How Much Did She Make on Pretty Little Liars?

Most of us were introduced to Hale on Pretty Little Liars, so let’s start there. The actress starred as Aria Montgomery on the Freeform mystery drama from 2010 to 2017. And in that time, her pay def went up. AOL reports that Hale made $42,000 per episode for the last season of PLL. With about 20 episodes a season (sometimes more), that number would rack in around $840,000 per year for Hale on PLL money alone. It’s unclear if Hale made the same salary as her PLL costars, but given that the actress was cast first because of her more recognizable career in movies like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and shows like Privileged, it’s understandable if she made a touch more than the other Liars. Though the cast could have an equal salary as well in a similar way that ensemble shows like Friends did.

How Much Does She Make on Katy Keene?

The exact number Hale makes on Katy Keene isn’t known, but we estimate it to be around the $45,000 – $50,000 range. The four main cast members of Riverdale, which Katy Keene is based on, make $40,000 an episode, according to Variety. Given Hale’s salary on Pretty Little Liars, which was a couple thousand more per episode than the Riverdale kids, we expect her to have a similar number for Katy Keene. Plus, with even more on her resume since PLL, it’s possible that Hale was able to negotiate her salary even higher. Still, it’s important that fans keep in mind that Katy Keene is a freshman show. When Riverdale premiered, the cast was only making a fraction of what they make now. So who knows that the real cast salary of Katy Keene is?

How Else Does She Make Her Money?

Along with Katy Keene and PLL, Hale has starred in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, Scream 4, The O.C. and How I Met Your Mother. She also led the one-season CW show Life Sentence and is set to star in the thriller Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island. But on top of her acting career, Hale has also had partnerships with several recognizable brands, like Cheerios and Degree. The actress also has her music career: In 2014, she released her first album, Road Between, which number 14 on the Billboard charts.

What Does She Spend Her Money On?

Hale told CNBC in 2019 that she spends a lot of her paychecks on skin care. Though she’ll skimp on other aspects of her life, she considers skin care one of her top priorities. “I definitely invest in my skincare,” she said. “That’s one thing that my whole bank account goes to. You name it, my facialist, products, all of it. It’s my favorite thing…it makes me feel really good.” She adds, “I have probably thousands of products, like not going to lie.”

As for her point of view on money, Hale is also one to spend. Though she’s still sensible, she understands that hard work means she play hard. “If you work really hard, you definitely take that time to do something nice for yourself because otherwise what are you doing it for?” she said. “Treat yourself, but also give back. It’s a good balance of everything.”

What’s Her Net Worth?

The big question: What is Lucy Hale’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net worth, the actress is worth $6 million, which makes sense given the amount of money she made for each episode of Pretty Little Liars, as well as her expected salary for Katy Keene. Along with her acting career, which we know also includes roles in films like Scream 4 and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Hale has also been a spokesperson for various brands. So this is all to say: Get that coin, Lucy. You’re well worth that $6 million.