Lucy Hale Mixed Two Hot Trends In the Most Unexpected Way at the CW Upfronts, and I Love It

Every season, networks present new shows—or new seasons of currently airing shows—to the press, advertisers and the like. These presentations are what people in ~the biz~ call upfronts. And on Thursday night, at the CW Upfronts, Lucy Hale showed up in one of the most unexpectedly trendy ensembles I’ve ever seen. I mean, I knew the actress had sartorial chops, but this effortlessly cool look has me re-thinking everything I know about pairing trends. Hale’s outfit is serious summer wardrobe inspiration, and I am here for it.

Two of the biggest trends right now are animal print and Victorian-esque, puffy sleeve blouses. You’re probably seeing both everywhere. (I know I am.) If you’re not, though, just wait for summer, because these trends are slated to continue into the year. But would I ever think to pair the two trends together? Probably not, but Lucy Hale did the damn thing, and it looks amazing. The actress posed for the camera in an effortlessly breezy gauzy white top (a lot of Victorian vibes going on) and a Giambattista Valli animal print mini skirt from the designer’s spring/summer 2019 Paris Fashion Week runway. The structured, almost utility (another summer 2019 trend!!) mini skirt pairs so well with the flow-y sleeves and delicate lace of Lucy Hale’s blouse. The two trends are an unexpected match made in heaven.

Although the Pretty Little Liars actress’ most recent show Life Sentence was canceled after one season, she attended the CW Upfronts to debut a new show coming to the network: a Riverdale spin-off called Katy Keene. The series is slated to premiere mid-season 2020, and I, for one, cannot wait to see what kind of drama the CW cooks up for the actress. If Katy Keene is anywhere near as successful as Riverdale, Hale might just secure a longterm spot at the CW once again.