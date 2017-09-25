Lucy Hale Just Shut Down a Twitter Troll Who Called Her ‘Anorexic’

Lucy Hale has no time for body-shamers, so when a Twitter troll had the audacity to call her “anorexic,” she knew exactly what to say to shut him down. On Friday, the 28-year-old actress tweeted an adorable picture of her lounging in an armchair while looking up at the spotlight. She captioned the photo, “Don’t go into the light, Carol Anne.” (A nod to the 1982 horror film, “Poltergeist.”)

And though Hale’s selfie wasn’t unlike any other selfie on the internet, one Twitter user couldn’t keep his mouth shut and had to voice his opinion on why “no straight men” would find her attractive. “No straight men are signing off on that anorexic look—that’s for gay guys & fashionistas, we want you to please eat a hamburger,” Twitter user @TeddyHiFive wrote in a retweet of Hale’s picture.

As an eating disorder survivor, the comment hit a chord with Hale, who had no problem clapping back on why the comment was ignorant and insensitive to those who struggle with anorexia.”As someone who used to struggle with anorexia, I don’t take these comments lightly. I’m healthy and happy and you don’t know me,” she tweeted.

In 2012, Hale opened up to Cosmopolitan about her struggle with anorexia and body image.“I’ve never really talked about this, but I would go days without eating,” she told the magazine. “Or maybe I’d have some fruit and then go to the gym for three hours. I knew I had a problem…it was a gradual process but I changed myself.”

Not knowing when to stop, the troll responded with a sassy, “Neat .” That’s when Hale went full-on boss mode to call him out for his cowardly and misogynistic behavior. “Just another insecure man hiding behind a computer screen. Boy BYE,” she tweeted back.

After the troll called her an “attention whore,” Hale shut down the conversation for good. “So keep your repulsive comments to yourself,” she tweeted.

Needless to say, all bodies are beautiful, and the troll’s claim that “no straight men” would find Hale attractive is idiotic and sexist. Hale’s body is her own and doesn’t exist for anyone—not her fans, not men, and definitely not body-shamers on the internet—but herself. What’s actually unattractive is the need to critique someone else.