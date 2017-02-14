Lucy Hale Chopped Her Hair into a Jaw-Grazing Bob

What color is Lucy Hale’s hair? Is it long or short? Is it blonde? Are you sure? Are you absolutely positive? Because she’s been changing her hair so often in the past few years that if you blink, you might actually miss it.

Hale’s go-to hair guru, Kristen Ess, last posted a shot of Hale on her Instagram two weeks ago, when her mahogany locks were styled in a loose, wavy lob. But no more. Hale’s hair is still the same color, but now it’s very, very short—as in, it’s an Anna Wintour–length bob. We’ve never seen her hair this short, and, for the record—it’s rather becoming.

“Different hair & glasses for all my moods,” Hale wrote. Indeed. She also posted a bonus shot of her extra-short chop the same day, living her best life at the dog park. “Pure bliss at the dog park 😛,” she wrote.

Honestly, we’ve seen Hale’s hair move through tons of different iterations, but this just might be our favorite look of hers yet. She looks sophisticated yet casual—and it gives her a cool-girl edge that she’s never had before.

We’re sure this won’t last long, because with Hale’s hair, everything is temporary, but for now, we hope the new chestnut-hued bob is here to stay—for at least a month.