Some People Have All The Luck—Especially These 3 Zodiac Signs

You’re going to want to keep these three signs around for a trip to Vegas—they’re the luckiest signs in the zodiac! Even though their personalities are wildly different (especially our first two), they all have a planetary influence in common that gives them extra-good fortune. Consider me jealous AF.

When it comes to “luck” and the zodiac, there’s one big player we always have to keep an eye out for: Jupiter. This giant planet embodies everything about luck—when I’m reading someone’s astrological chart, I always look at their Jupiter placement to get insight into how good (or bad) their inherent fortune might be. For example, if someone’s natal Jupiter lands in the sign of Gemini, I might assume/intuit that their fortune will come from being social and outgoing.

Because he controls cosmic luck, Jupiter is reflected in each of these three lucky signs. The first sign I’ve chosen as the luckiest is directly ruled by Jupiter (Trust me, this sign is a blast to keep around!). The second luckiest sign was once ruled by Jupiter, but now claims Neptune as its home planet. And the final (Wild card!) lucky sign helps exalt Jupiter—a little more about that below.

Remember – just because your sign doesn’t show up on this list, doesn’t mean that you’re not blessed with good fortune. We aren’t only our sun signs—we’ve got the influence of all the other planets in our chart.

Hint: if your natal Jupiter falls in any of these signs….lucky you!

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is THE luckiest sign in the zodiac. I’ve always been in awe of how much Sagittarians can get away with. They are the stereotypical wanderers and adventurers of the twelve signs and have great luck catching their flights just in the knick time or finding a travel buddy on a moment’s notice.

Sag is a mutable sign, which means they know how to go with the flow, but they also have serious drive (Thanks, fire element!) which helps fuel their lucky streak. Sagittarians don’t just let luck come to them—they work for it.

Pisces

Pisces has to be the second-luckiest sign in the zodiac—and they secretly have something in common with Sagittarius. While many modern astrologers believe that Neptune rules Pisces (which is my opinion), ancient astrologers believed that Jupiter ruled this sign.

Because of this Jupiterian influence, Pisces are lucky ducks just like Sagittarius. Unlike Sag, however, Pisces doesn’t use force to gather luck. Rather, they use their intuition (Read: magic!) to ride the waves of good fortune.

Cancer

Cancer is the zodiac sign—in my opinion—with the lamest reputation. They’ve (wrongly) developed a reputation for being weepy homebodies. While Cancerians may have strong attachments to comfort and home, they’re also great at manifestation and making luck happen!

Their cardinal nature gives them drive and their intuition gives them direction. For an extra boost of luck, our friend Jupiter is exalted in the sign of Cancer, which means that Jupiter’s energy resonates with the energy of Cancer. Love that for you, Cancer!