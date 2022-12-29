These 3 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Year—Here’s Why 2023 Is Looking Bright

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re having trouble processing the fact that another year’s gone by, you’re most definitely not alone. It feels as if we blinked, and 2022 flew right before our eyes. The good news is, after taking a closer look at the astro-weather for the upcoming year, I am delighted to tell you all about the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best year 2023. For the record, if your zodiac sign isn’t mentioned, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed. On the contrary, 2023 will bring a series of peak moments for all 12 zodiac signs, so don’t lose hope.

In the meantime, let’s touch on a few of 2023’s most pivotal transits… which reminds me, Mars will *finally* be stationing direct in Gemini on January 12. Thank goodness! Gemini is a Mercury-ruled sign, making its energy pretty personal, more specifically when referring to our communication, immediate exchanges and delivery processes. Although, while many of us more than likely experienced the effects of this lagging energy firsthand, it still wouldn’t compare to the magnitude of the collective shifts that are upon us: Saturn will be entering Pisces on March 7, followed by Pluto’s debut in Aquarius on March 23. Often referred to as generational planets, the slow-moving pace of Saturn and Pluto make their presence and celestial “duty” all the more predominant.

Saturn brings structure and discipline, but Pluto destroys and transforms. As always, there are light and dark attributes to work with, so choosing to remain humble and open-hearted is key. After all, this massive level-up is happening for us, not to us. On an empowering note, Saturn’s journey through Pisces (for the next two years) will likely challenge, discipline and assist you in making a dream of yours become reality. The fantasies will be put on hold for the time being, but know that this is for your highest good. Pluto in Aquarius, on the other hand, could feel like a very slow build-up, as it will travel through this fixed air sign until 2043. Either way, the presence of this malefic energy will bring emphasis to the dark side of our societal programming, community affairs, and the misuse of power that occurs within our social structures.

On May 16, Jupiter—planet of expansion, prosperity and opportunity—will be entering the sensually driven sign of Taurus for the first time since 2012. This is where Jupiter’s optimism, expansion and idealistic nature merges with Taurus’ practicality, persistence and stability. Sounds contradicting, but there will be no room for instant gratification when you’re looking to build something solid, and long-lasting. That said, wherever Taurus lives in your birth chart is where you’re likely to experience a lucky breakthrough. Btw, the same goes for Aries, as the Greater Benefic will also be transiting through this cardinal fire sign for a good portion of 2023.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why things are looking good for you in 2023:

These Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best 2023

Aries

You’ve got a lot to look forward to this year, so it’s only upwards and onwards from here. Whether you look at it in terms of self-discovery or the opportunity for expansion, 2023’s astrology has your name on it. Lucky Jupiter will be transiting through your sign for a good portion of the year, which is pretty ideal when it comes to matters of growth and self-development. During this time, you will not only have the confidence and optimism to venture into the unknown, but also a series of exciting events that could potentially bring you closer to success. The best part? Jupiter will eventually enter Taurus, and though its journey through sign will be coming to a close, the Greater Benefic’s ingress into your second house of money, comfort and stability is still a transit worth celebrating. A sweet pick-me-up to your finances and confidence levels? Yes please!

Saturn will also be transiting through Pisces and your 12th house of subconscious patterns as of March 7, and though the mere thought of the taskmaster planet tends to instill fear in a lot of us, this will be a period of healing, spirituality and deep introspection. Nothing wrong with spending time in solitude, as you are being called to go within and tend to the soul. Pluto will also be concluding its transit through Capricorn, and your 10th house of authority, career and reputation in the world on March 23, and this will more than likely feel like a weight is being lifted off of your shoulders. Pluto in Aquarius, however, could be the reason why you begin to witness a significant shift within your social networks, and community affairs. The North Node will also enter your sign in July, making your journey to self-discovery all the more rewarding.

Taurus

Before we discuss the inevitable perks of having the largest and luckiest planet in the solar system (Jupiter) transiting your sign for a good portion of 2023, let’s take a closer look at the influence of Saturn and Pluto, as they are key players in this year’s astrological makeup. Starting with the taskmaster planet, it will finally conclude its journey through Aquarius and your 10th house of authority, career and reputation in the world on March 7. Are you ready to take a well-deserved load off? If you felt limited or restricted by your professional duties, chances are you leveled up in more ways than one, but the influence of Saturn in this area of your chart can be nothing short of exhausting. Not saying its ingress into Pisces won’t bring some trials and tests, but it will no longer sit in a challenging and provoking square with your sign.

With structured Saturn hunkering down in Pisces and your 11th house of society, community affairs and individual freedom, you will not only have the focus and perseverance, but also the discipline to pursue a long term dream. Also, if you’ve been working diligently to solidify a social endeavor and/or an initiative revolving around humanitarian efforts, this transit can help ground your future visions. Your role in society is being crystalized by the cosmos. As for Jupiter, your golden ticket comes just in time for your birthday season, as it will officially debut in your sign on May 16 and for the first time since 2012. Make a wish! Allow the bountiful essence of Jupiter to expand your perception of reality, in order for you to fully bask in the blessings to come. Take a well-calculated risk this year, as you are being guided and supported. Have faith in yourself, and in what’s taking place.

A significant breakthrough is on the horizon for you in 2023, as you are being called to follow your heart, so you can continue building upon the home within and all around you. Although, the fact that you survived Pluto’s “dark night of the soul” in your sign (since 2007) is more than enough reason to celebrate, don’t you think? That in itself is an accomplishment, so pat yourself on the back ‘cause you made it. It’s been 15 years of transformation, regeneration and perhaps even a fascination with the macabre, but you’re out of the Underworld as of March 23. As for your planetary ruler, Saturn, it will officially ingress into Pisces and your third house of siblings, and immediate environments on March 7.

This will bring stability and structure to your communication sector, which can be positive for networking and/or developing a skill you’re interested in pursuing. Your style of communicating will level up, as will your connection to your close peers, neighbors and local community. Lucky Jupiter will also debut in Taurus on May 15, bringing abundance, expansion, growth and opportunity to your fifth house of love, passion and self-expression. Whether it be the desire to conceive and expand your family—which makes sense with the North Node entering your fourth house of home in July—or embark on a creative venture you’re enthusiastic about, the Greater Benefic will be sure to create enough room in your life for these blessings to flourish. Single? Your love language will be as sensual as ever, and romantic experiences will make you swoon.

