Another Big Get For Lucky Magazine: Kate Bosworth Is November’s Cover Girl

If you were perusing through street style snaps from fashion month, chances are you came across Lucky editor-in-chief, Eva Chen looking fabulous in a host of designer clothes while flashing a mega-watt grin. And she has the right to smile: Since taking over the reigns at the long-struggling glossy in June, Chen has managed to get three major fashion plates on the cover: Blake Lively, Eva Mendes, and now Kate Bosworth.

Indeed, Chen, who was hand-picked for the position by Anna Wintour, has been courting the sartorial set in an effort to re-position Lucky as a premier shopping and personal style magazine and—if we’re to judge a magazine by its cover—they’re returning the love. By comparison, last year’s September issue featured Eva Longoria on the front. While well known, a Blake Lively she most certainly is not.

Kudos to the former Teen Vogue editor for her latest fashion get: Kate Bosworth, whose laid back, part bohemian, part rocker chick personal style inspires even the most seasoned fashionistas. The issue hits new-stands October 15, and as expected, the 30-year-old just star who recently married film director Michael Polish, looks stunning in pieces from the likes of Altuzarra, Chanel, and Carven.

Bosworth is particularly busy this fall, as she’s debuting a second clothing collaboration with Topshop and continuing her duties with JewelMint, an online jewelry club she helped found. Acting-wise, she plays a lonely wife in the indie “And While We Were Here” (she wears her own wardrobe in the film) and stars in Big Sur, a movie adaptation of the Jack Kerouac novel of the same name, directed by Polish.

