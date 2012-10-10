What I Want Now: Lucky Brand Fashion Director Karin Cole on Embellished Jeans, Booties, More

Whether you’re reveling in the cool weather or still clinging to long-gone summer days, one thing’s for certain: Fall has made its presence known and a wardrobe update is in order. For those still struggling to adjust to the lower temperatures and layered dressing (you’re not alone), read on to gain some autumnal attire advice from Lucky Brand’s Style Director, Karin Cole.
Epitomizing the best in casual-chic style, Lucky Brand is offering some must-have staples to warm you from the crisp autumn air, and Cole knows just how to piece them together. Dressing for fall doesn’t have to be a formulaic nightmare, she simply advises, “accessorize with a tooled belt, stack on a cool collection of bracelets, layer a sheer blouse or feminine sweater under the jacket and you are all set for the season!”
Read on to see Karin Cole’s must-have pieces for Fall, including everything from cozy neutral knits to colorful booties for a warm wardrobe that’s anything but boring!
“The embellished jean – all the cool girls are wearing them & our Starburst Sienna Cigarette has the right amount of detail in all the right places.” - Cole
Starburst Sienna Cigarette Jeans; $299; at luckybrand.com
You can never go wrong with a neutral knit. So chic when worn over a form-fitting skirt with tights, dark denim, or even leather pants. Paula Pointelle Cowl Neck; $99; at luckybrand.com
This patterned blouse is the ideal layering piece. Wear it under a sweater with a fun necklace for a five-minute outfit that looks anything but. Joan Carnival Paisley Top; $99; at luckybrand.com
“Leather jacket – I love all of Lucky Brand’s leather jackets but this suede Quilted Bomber is really perfect. The cut is classic & the color is fantastic with denim.” - Cole
Quilted Bomber Jacket; $399; at luckybrand.com
Lucky Brand knows how to do leather. We are coveting this clutch with woven accents—perfect for day to night transitioning.Jordana Clutch; $149; at luckybrand.com
“The bootie – wear them with everything from shorts to dresses and why not add a little color? (Our Tablita Booties are the best deal of the season…shhhh!)” - Cole
Tablita Boots (Spice); $109; at luckybrand.com
Why wear one bracelet when you can wear five? Take a cue from Cole and stack mixed bracelets to accessorize this autumn. (From left) Gold Openwork Bracelet; $59; at luckybrand.com, Gold Crochet Bracelet; $75; at luckybrand.com, Two-Tone Metal Bangles; $35; at luckybrand.com, Red Multi Beaded Cuff; $35; at luckybrand.com