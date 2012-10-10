What I Want Now: Lucky Brand Fashion Director Karin Cole on Embellished Jeans, Booties, More

Whether you’re reveling in the cool weather or still clinging to long-gone summer days, one thing’s for certain: Fall has made its presence known and a wardrobe update is in order. For those still struggling to adjust to the lower temperatures and layered dressing (you’re not alone), read on to gain some autumnal attire advice from Lucky Brand’s Style Director, Karin Cole.

Epitomizing the best in casual-chic style, Lucky Brand is offering some must-have staples to warm you from the crisp autumn air, and Cole knows just how to piece them together. Dressing for fall doesn’t have to be a formulaic nightmare, she simply advises, “accessorize with a tooled belt, stack on a cool collection of bracelets, layer a sheer blouse or feminine sweater under the jacket and you are all set for the season!”

Read on to see Karin Cole’s must-have pieces for Fall, including everything from cozy neutral knits to colorful booties for a warm wardrobe that’s anything but boring!

Peep more behind the scenes details by visiting "A Lucky Life," Lucky Brand's official blog.

