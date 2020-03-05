Lucky Brand Is Expanding the Number of Sizes They Carry In-Stores, and We Can’t Help but Stan

Scroll To See More Images

For anyone who wears above a size 12 or 14, you’ll understand the struggle of shopping for clothes in a store. I once saw a Tweet that said, “Some of you have never walked into a store where nothing fits you, and it shows.” While, of course, there are myriad brands whose offerings are extending into plus-sizes online, the fact of the matter is, most of those retailers don’t actually carry above maybe an XL in their stores. Lucky Brand’s new extending sizing on denim and more, however, is a step in the right direction. The retailer has previously offered plus-sizes on their site, but now their “straight size” sections—both online and in-store—will stock larger sizes than previously offered. While these in-store extended sizes don’t go as high at their plus-size section, it’s a start, and other brands should follow in their footsteps.

In case you’re a little confused—which I was when I first heard the news—let me explain. The new extended sizing isn’t a separate plus-size section. Lucky Brand still carries plus sizes up to a 4X on their site. The extended sizing will appear both in-stores and online, with denim up to a size 35 and other items up to a 2X (or XXL). This basically means that the in-store shopping experience has been enhanced by the inclusion of larger sizes. Hopefully the brand will eventually move all of their sizing into stores, but for now, it’s nice that folks up to a size 35 in denim or 2X can walk into the store and actually find their size.

To celebrate this step toward inclusion, we rounded up some of our favorite pieces now available in extended sizing. You can shop these pieces online, but many are also available in-stores. I sincerely hope other brands also begin to incorporate larger sizes into their in-store collections, making shopping at the mall a fun—and successful—time for everyone.

