Luckiest 15-Year-Old Ever? Kylie Jenner Can’t Legally Drive Alone But Has $125,000 Mercedes-Benz



She may only be 15-years-old, but reality starlet Kylie Jenner has some seriously luxe possessions that people three times her age can only dream of owning. One of them is her Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, which retails for around $125,000—an incredibly pricey sum for a vehicle. This past weekend, she took to social media proclaiming that, she was giving her “G-Wagon a spa day.” She then proceeded to get her car a custom matte finish—making it appear extra-shiny for joyrides to the mall and frozen yogurt shop.

While we can’t exactly knock Jenner for owning the expensive wheels—she does, after all, make her own money through her famous family’s slew of reality shows, not to mention her clothing line with sister Kendall for PacSun—we can definitely scoff at the fact that due to her young age, she can’t even drive the damn thing unless she has a licensed driver who is over 18 along with her!

As the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie seems to be particularly into expensive labels, giving her older sister Kim a run for her money. She regularly Instagrams shots of her various Céline purses, and wears four Cartier Love bracelets (including one that’s decked out in diamonds) and three matching Cartier Love rings. The cost of her accessories alone could easily pay for a luxury car.

Well, more power to her, we suppose (or whoever bought the car, likely her mother Kris—who owns the same one). Maybe we’re just a little jealous that our first car couldn’t double as a down payment on a Manhattan apartment!

What do you think—is she too young to own this without being able to legally drive it alone?