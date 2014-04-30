Our 12 Favorite Lucite Clutches To Shop For Spring

The latest “it” accessory in the hands of style stars like Anna Dello Russo and Giovanna Battaglia isn’t the newest Céline bag, but rather small, box-like, lucite clutches.

A trend among the stylish set in the 1950s, lucite clutches are having a serious resurgence. Whether custom created with your name on it (like Edie Parker’s), bedazzled with crystals, or in a floral print, options abound, no matter what your personal style is.

So get on board with the lucite clutch trend! Here, our favorites that you can shop now at every price point!