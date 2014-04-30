StyleCaster
Share

Our 12 Favorite Lucite Clutches To Shop For Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

Our 12 Favorite Lucite Clutches To Shop For Spring

Leah Bourne
by
Our 12 Favorite Lucite Clutches To Shop For Spring
13 Start slideshow

The latest “it” accessory in the hands of style stars like Anna Dello Russo and Giovanna Battaglia isn’t the newest Céline bag, but rather small, box-like, lucite clutches.

MORE: 50 Fashion YouTube Vloggers to Subscribe to Now

A trend among the stylish set in the 1950s, lucite clutches are having a serious resurgence. Whether custom created with your name on it (like Edie Parker’s), bedazzled with crystals, or in a floral print, options abound, no matter what your personal style is.

MORE: 7 Reasons Why You Don’t Need Money To Be Stylish

So get on board with the lucite clutch trend! Here, our favorites that you can shop now at every price point!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13

Our 12 favorite lucite clutches to shop now!

Noir Jewelry Chrysler clutch in green ($175; available at Fab). 

KOTUR Social Butterfly Globe clutch ($395; available at Koturltd.com).

Edie Parker Jean Flamingo pearl-effect box clutch ($1,295; available at Net-a-Porter). 

Zara toirtoiseshell minaudière ($89.95; available at Zara.com). 

Photo: fotografozara1

ASOS hard clutch bag with speckled effect ($56.44, available at ASOS). 

Charlotte Olympia Arm Candy Be Mine clutch ($1,192; available at My Theresa). 

Tory Burch Laken clear minaudière ($295; available at Tory Burch). 

ONE by ashlyn'd Sally clutch ($407; available at ShopBop). 

LuLu's Sheer Joy pink lucite clutch ($35; available at LuLu's). 

Alice & Olivia printed lucite clutch ($295; available at Saks Fifth Avenue). 

CC Skye The Vaulted clutch ($350; available at CC Skye). 

Urania Gazelli Queen of Clubs clutch ($1,150; available at Far Fetch). 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Celebrities in Sweats: Second Edition

Celebrities in Sweats: Second Edition
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share