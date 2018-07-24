StyleCaster
Share

Lucite Is the Colorless Accessory Trend You Didn’t Know You Needed

What's hot
StyleCaster

Lucite Is the Colorless Accessory Trend You Didn’t Know You Needed

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Lucite Is the Colorless Accessory Trend You Didn’t Know You Needed
19 Start slideshow
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

When I shop for accessories, I tend to stock up on a few go-to colors: black, white and, on the rare occasion I’m in the mood for something a little less neutral, blue. One color I’ve never considered investing in until this year: clear.

MORE: 13 Animal Print Accessories That Will Elevate Any Outfit

If you’ve looked at a runway or online retailer recently, you’ve probably realized there’s a movement happening in fashion—one where accessories are 50 shades of clear (or at least, transparent). That’s because a little material called “lucite” is on the sartorial rise.

Lucite is an acrylic compound that looks like glass but feels like plastic, and accessory designers are all over it. These days, you’d be hard pressed to walk into a store that doesn’t offer some kind of lucite accessory—a clear shoulder-duster earring, a statement necklace covered in clear baubles or a hard-shell purse that’s made from some kind of material you can’t quite put your finger on.

Lucite is diverse enough to wear with anything, so hearty enough you don’t have to worry about it breaking—and even better, it’s genuinely affordable. Only one lucite accessory I’ve come across will run you more than $200, and some of them cost $40 or less.

MORE: Everyone Is Wearing Face Earrings Right Now and We Don’t Hate It

Here, you’ll find 19 of our favorite lucite accessories on the market right now. Because clear just became your favorite new neutral.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Modern Statement Earrings
Modern Statement Earrings

The perfect mod complement to any bohemian look.

Modern statement earrings, $35 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Rachel Comey Orb Drop Earrings
Rachel Comey Orb Drop Earrings

Because clear comes in shades of pink and yellow, too.

Rachel Comey Orb drop earrings, $168 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Alexis Bittar Encrusted Lucite Bracelet
Alexis Bittar Encrusted Lucite Bracelet

This cloudy bracelet offers a subtler way into the lucite trend.

Alexis Bittar encrusted lucite bracelet, $195 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Piano Lucite Clutch
Piano Lucite Clutch

Remember that hard-shell purse I mentioned earlier? The one with the material you can't quite put your finger on? This is that purse. And as you well know by now, that material is lucite.

Piano lucite clutch, $98 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Lucite and Crystal Earrings
Lucite and Crystal Earrings

For the lucite shopper who's not totally on board with the whole clear thing.

Lucite and crystal earrings, $65 at J. Crew

Photo: J. Crew.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Rachel Comey Susa Drop Earrings
Rachel Comey Susa Drop Earrings

Statement earrings you can see through.

Rachel Comey Susa drop earrings, $90 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Tristine Resin Hoop Earrings
Tristine Resin Hoop Earrings

Who can resist millennial pink lucite, especially when paired which such a rich turquoise?

Tristine resin hoop earrings, $38 at BaubleBar

Photo: BaubleBar.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Confetti Lucite Statement Earrings
Confetti Lucite Statement Earrings

A kitschier way in to the lucite movement.

Confetti lucite statement earrings, $35 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Lizzie Fortunato Dawn & Dusk Necklace
Lizzie Fortunato Dawn & Dusk Necklace

The statement necklace to end all statement necklaces.

Lizzie Fortunato Dawn & Dusk necklace, $485 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Half Moon Hoop Earrings
Half Moon Hoop Earrings

In case you wanted a not-so-basic hoop earring.

Half Moon hoop earrings, $128 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Holst + Lee Pineapple Drop Earrings
Holst + Lee Pineapple Drop Earrings

Yup, lucite comes in drop earring form, too.

Holst + Lee Pineapple drop earrings, $55 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Shashi Lucite Hoop Earrings
Shashi Lucite Hoop Earrings

Because metal isn't the only way to do a hoop.

Shashi lucite hoop earrings, $45 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Laree Lucite Statement Necklace
Laree Lucite Statement Necklace

Did I mention lucite is generally pretty light? In other words, you won't have to worry about this bold necklace weighing you down.

Laree lucite statement necklace, $58 at BaubleBar

Photo: BaubleBar.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Lizzie Fortunato Amber Modern Earrings
Lizzie Fortunato Amber Modern Earrings

Lucite made to look like amber—yes, please.

Lizzie Fortunato amber modern earrings, $195 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Rachel Comey Delphi Drop Earrings
Rachel Comey Delphi Drop Earrings

Even Rachel Comey is taking a stab at the whole lucite thing.

Rachel Comey Delphi drop earrings, $90 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Alison Loui Lucite Hoop Earrings
Alison Loui Lucite Hoop Earrings

A distinctly retro mini hoop.

Alison Lou lucite hoop earrings, $125 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Tropical Flower Lucite Clutch
Tropical Flower Lucite Clutch

An incredibly elegant approach to summer tropical print trend.

Tropical Flower lucite clutch, $98 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | BIKO Amoeba Lucite Hoop Earrings
BIKO Amoeba Lucite Hoop Earrings

Too obsessed with front-facing hoops for my own good.

BIKO Amoeba lucite hoop earrings, $70 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Lucite Disc Drop Earrings
Lucite Disc Drop Earrings

Get your glitter fix with these adorable party earrings.

Lucite disc drop earrings, $30 at J. Crew

Photo: J. Crew.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Coolest Under-the-Radar Artists to Shop Online

The Coolest Under-the-Radar Artists to Shop Online
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Modern Statement Earrings
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Rachel Comey Orb Drop Earrings
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Alexis Bittar Encrusted Lucite Bracelet
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Piano Lucite Clutch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Lucite and Crystal Earrings
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Rachel Comey Susa Drop Earrings
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Tristine Resin Hoop Earrings
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Confetti Lucite Statement Earrings
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Lizzie Fortunato Dawn & Dusk Necklace
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Half Moon Hoop Earrings
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Holst + Lee Pineapple Drop Earrings
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Shashi Lucite Hoop Earrings
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Laree Lucite Statement Necklace
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Lizzie Fortunato Amber Modern Earrings
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Rachel Comey Delphi Drop Earrings
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Alison Loui Lucite Hoop Earrings
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Tropical Flower Lucite Clutch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | BIKO Amoeba Lucite Hoop Earrings
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lucite Accessories to Shop Now | Lucite Disc Drop Earrings
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share