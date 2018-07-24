Lucite Is the Colorless Accessory Trend You Didn’t Know You Needed

When I shop for accessories, I tend to stock up on a few go-to colors: black, white and, on the rare occasion I’m in the mood for something a little less neutral, blue. One color I’ve never considered investing in until this year: clear.

If you’ve looked at a runway or online retailer recently, you’ve probably realized there’s a movement happening in fashion—one where accessories are 50 shades of clear (or at least, transparent). That’s because a little material called “lucite” is on the sartorial rise.

Lucite is an acrylic compound that looks like glass but feels like plastic, and accessory designers are all over it. These days, you’d be hard pressed to walk into a store that doesn’t offer some kind of lucite accessory—a clear shoulder-duster earring, a statement necklace covered in clear baubles or a hard-shell purse that’s made from some kind of material you can’t quite put your finger on.

Lucite is diverse enough to wear with anything, so hearty enough you don’t have to worry about it breaking—and even better, it’s genuinely affordable. Only one lucite accessory I’ve come across will run you more than $200, and some of them cost $40 or less.

Here, you’ll find 19 of our favorite lucite accessories on the market right now. Because clear just became your favorite new neutral.