L*SPACE Active’s New Range Puts Your Basic Black Leggings To Shame

For years and years, I only allowed myself to wear plain black leggings. I was convinced that the safer I played it, the less obvious it would be to others that I didn’t look amazing. Nowadays, I’m less concerned with trying to fool the masses and more into activewear that brings me joy—whether or not I plan on actually wearing it to the gym! Now that L*SPACE Active is here, I have a new go-to brand for leggings so vibrant and fun, I can’t imagine going back to black.

Seriously, though. Why would I liven my life in plain black cotton when styles this cute and colorful exist?! From color-blocked bike shorts to one-shoulder sports bras to bubblegum pink track suits, L*SPACE has me thisclose to throwing out my entire gym wardrobe and starting completely fresh.

In addition to being cute AF, the 25-piece collection is also designed for the ultimate sweat sesh experience. The line features odor-resistant, moisture-wicking fabrics that boast UVA/UVB protection, so everything is perfect for that outdoor yoga class this summer. They’ve also incorporated Fuze fabrics, a sustainable option that helps to prevent bacteria and odor.

If, like me, you’ve limit yourself to “flattering” all-black activewear in the past, this is your sign to step out of your comfort zone and treat yourself to a few fun pieces for summer. Trust me, you’re going to look amazing—and you can thank L*SPACE for that!

Read on to shop a few of my faves from the collection, or check it all out now on the brand’s website.

Do The Twist Bra + Carter Bike Shorts

I love a sports bra that’s supportive but still cute—and you can’t go wrong pairing one with bike shorts in the same perfect sunset hue.

Ribbed Hot To Trot Legging

Consider this shade of bright mauve pink my new neutral for summer, because I plan on wearing these leggings daily.

Big League Pullover Hoodie + Home Stretch Sweatpants

Move over, Juicy Couture—this tracksuit combo is about to take over for summer 2021! I can also see myself mixing and matching the hoodie and sweatpants with other pieces from the new collection.

Sunburst Bike Short

There are a few pieces in this collection with the above sunburst motif (like this adorbs sports bra) and I need all of them. Starting with these bike shorts, natch!

Ribbed Revolutions Cropped Top + Ribbed Hot Shot Bike Short

I’m all about a color-blocked moment, so catch me rocking this set on repeat. I particularly like these shorter bike shorts for a fresh silhouette, especially paired with the matching crop top!

Wyatt Bra + Wren Legging

The colors in this collection really won me over, especially neutral Putty. This sports bra and matching leggings look will compliment any skin tone for summer.