LPA: The Just-Launched Label That’s About to Take Over Your Instagram Feed

These days, a brand’s decision to say “no” to Photoshopping is usually the result of extensive focus grouping and an opportunity for a loud, “You go, girl!”–type marketing campaign. For Pia Arrobio, however, it was just common sense—another way for her new label, LPA, to cut through the bullshit and focus on the important things: the cool girl in the cool dress that other girls instinctively want to imitate.

She made the policy known on Instagram by way of a screenshot of an email she had blasted out to her photographer and creative team. “I do not want anyone made thinner, and unless there is a major bruise or pimple, I want all skin to be untouched,” it read in all-caps. “Let’s keep it real baby.”

The directive wasn’t just a way to rack up the “likes,” either (although it did get over 1,000). “I don’t want a girl to get a dress in the mail and put it on and look in the mirror and think to herself, ‘Fuck. The difference between what I saw online and what I look like is too vast and I feel insecure and I need to return this because I’m never going to wear it,'” Arrobio explains. “I want someone to get a dress from the LPA website and put it on and look in the mirror and think, ‘I look fucking good and I want to wear it right now,’ and make a plan to go out that evening because she has to wear the dress as soon as possible.”

Take one look at the fall collection and it’s clear that scenario is bound to happen fairly regularly, not just with the dresses (although the silk slips and plunge-front minis demand to be shown off), but also the Hot-Rod-flame–embroidered hoodies, leopard- and snakeskin-print mini skirts, and embellished leather jackets.

Arrobio’s friends have already been taking the line for a spin—and considering her inside circle includes Emily Ratajkowski and Erin Wasson, this has meant that LPA’s been getting buzz on Instagram all summer, despite only officially launching today. It also doesn’t hurt that the label is backed by e-commerce retailer Revolve, the same hype masters that regularly lure Kardashians and most of the blogosphere to their big-ticket events, or that Arrobio’s last gig was a five-year stint designing at Reformation, where she helped grow the brand from an indie operation into a household name for millenials.

LPA will appeal to many of Ref’s fans, too, though the solo venture has a bit more grit and attitude, as evidenced by the lookbook styling—vintage tees with sequin skirts, fishnets with faux fur and undies—and model casting (Arrobio found the current face of the brand, Sophie Koella, through Instagram). At its heart, though, it’s mostly about keeping it real—and not just in the sense of visible freckles or unretouched cleavage.

“LPA is not some weird fantasy. It’s not about some elusive girl who lives in these mountains—it’s a real girl,” says Arrobio. “My photoshoots are going to be very consistent—there isn’t going to be some crazy new story every season. It’s going to be very simple and very much about the clothes, the attitude, and the model.” That’s not to say everything will stay the same, though: for holiday, the brand will branch out into earrings, and in spring it plans to launch a full collection of handbags and shoes, as well as bathing suits that double as bodysuits (for all you swimwear-as-daywear fans).

With each of these, Arrobio says, keeping price points reasonable was a chief concern, since the aforementioned “real girl” is probably making a five-figure salary and needs money left over for drinks if she’s going to wear the clothes out of the house. For the fall collection, prices start at $58 and top out at $1,300 for the embellished leather jacket, while shoes and bags will range from $200 to $500. Not fast-fashion numbers, of course, but not so high a dress is going to set you back a month’s rent—plus, we have to wonder if girl-gang membership comes included.

Ahead, see some of our favorite looks from the fall collection, and shop the line at LPAthelabel.com.