Flatten Your Lower Abs with Two Killer Moves from Blogilates’ Cassey Ho

For some reason your lower stomach is probably the trickiest part of the body to tone up—and the easiest place to gain unwanted weight, annoyingly. Blogilates founder and YouTube sensation (where she has more than 3 million followers!) Cassey Ho has earned a worldwide reputation for body-toning fitness videos, and she stopped by our studio while promoting her new partnership with Alcon Dailies Total1 contact lenses to show two easy moves that will whip your lower abs into shape. Roll out a mat to get started.