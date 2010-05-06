The Lowdown On Katy Perry’s LED Light Up Dress For The Met Gala

Katy Perry at the “American Woman” Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo: INFevents.com

We have a theory that since Lady Gaga stepped out clad in stuffed Muppets, pop stars the world over have made it their business to step up their game in the fashion department in odd, over-the-top, avant garde or revealing pants-less methods. See: Beyonce, Christina Aguilera and Rihanna.

Katy Perry has never been entirely the subdued type, but her dress for the Monday’s Met Gala was on another level. The light-up creation was designed by the London-based, Francesca Rosella and Ryan Genz, who work under the label, Cute Circuit, per WWD.

We didn’t particularly care for the design even before it started to emit an electronic glow but the dress was no last minute thought. Perry’s stylist approached the duo to create a dress for the singer modeled after a gown on display at Chicagos Museum of Science and Industry called the Galaxy dress, which lights up with 24,000 LED lights, reports the fashion news site.

The I Kissed a Girl girl’s version flashed yellow, green, pink and blue by way of LED lights and a micro computer the silk chiffon was purely for style.

Although prior to this highly publicized gown, the design duo trafficked mostly in tees that light up, Rosella noted to the trade mag that she’s now looking at designing more party dresses…I think its the first time someone has worn wearable technology for a red-carpet event.

We don’t necessarily know if that’s a good thing.

Would you rock a light-up dress? Let us know in the comments below!

