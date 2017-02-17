StyleCaster
17 Low-Maintenance Outfit Ideas to Try This Weekend

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Courtesy of @emmahill

In a perfect world, there wouldn’t be much of a difference between your work outfits and your play outfits. But it’s not a perfect world, and showing up to the office in sneakers and cut-off jeans isn’t always acceptable. Still that doesn’t mean you have to spend every weekend on the other side of the pendulum, looking like you’re ready to attend fashion week.

MORE: 25 Brilliant Layering Tricks to Double Your Winter Wardrobe

With that in mind, we culled 17 low-maintenance outfit—no crazy heels, quadruple layers, or insanely short skirts—that are both comfortable enough to run errands, grab brunch, or just go on a coffee run in, and stylish enough to ‘gram. Ahead, practical, easy outfit inspiration you’ll want to spend all weekend wearing.

MORE: How to Find Levi’s That Actually Fit

 

 

Photo: instagram / @ch.phr8ph
Photo: instagram / @manigazer
Photo: instagram / @nai_celini
Photo: instagram / @kristengracelam
Photo: instagram / @double3xposure
Photo: instagram / @mija_mija
Photo: instagram / @need
Photo: instagram / @melhwang
Photo: instagram / @offwhite.swan
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @madelynnfurlong
Photo: instagram / @linneafunks
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @damoyantwerp
Photo: instagram / @troprouge
Photo: instagram / @shionat
Photo: instagram / @emmahill
