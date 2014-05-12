StyleCaster
20 Pairs of Perfect Heels … For Girls Who Hate Wearing Heels

StyleCaster

by
If there’s one thing women love, it’s a fabulous pair of shoes. Or, more specifically, a fabulous pair of sky-high heels. The problem? High heels come chock full of baggage—they’re hard to walk in, they pinch our feet, and they force our bodies to contort in ungodly (and often detrimental) ways, so it’s not terribly shocking that some women refuse to wear them, or are frequently choosing to lower their standards (literally) when it comes to footwear.

However, there are times when we need the help of a heel—even if it’s just an inch or two—to complete an outfit, to make our legs look a little prettier, or simply to add a couple of extra inches to our height.

MORE: How To Wear High Heels Without Pain: 8 Tips That Really Work

That’s why we’re loving this season’s selection of refreshingly low heels that manage to be both comfortable and truly cool. Not only are these shoes made for walking (seriously—they can take you from coffee to cocktails), but they’ll look just effortless enough when paired with pretty much anything in your closet, from a pair of skinny jeans, to shorts and a blazer.

Check out the gallery above for 20 pairs of perfect heels that even flat-loving girls can get behind. 

1 of 20

Gracie Mid Shoes, $90; at Topshop

Le Jardin Print Leslie Pumps, $76; at American Apparel

Asos Hip Hop Heels, $95; at ASOS

Loeffler Randall Tasmin Classic Haircalf Pumps, $350; at Loeffler Randall

Bruno Magli Bow-Embellished Metallic Lace Pumps, $595; at Net-a-Porter

Delman Covet Pump, $174; at Nordstrom

Vince Auerelian Pumps, $350; at Shopbop

Pekny Heel, $90; at ALDO

SPLURGE ITEM!
Pollini Suede and Metallic Pumps, $656; at Farfetch 

Medium Heel Leather Embellished Sandal, $99; at Zara

Elizabeth and James Metl Heeled Sandal with Spike Detail Strap, $247; at ASOS

Miu Miu Suede Pumps, $490; at MyTheresa

Slip-On Sandals, $34.95; at H&M

Shoe Cult Brinkley Sandal, $78; at Nasty Gal

Salvatore Ferragamo Vara Pumps, $475; at Bloomingdale's

3.1 Phillip Lim Dove Pump, $475; at Phillip Lim

Gucci Low Heel Interlocking G Pump, $350; at Belle & Clive

Classic Clog, $135; at American Apparel

Tory Burch Bea Pump, $295; at Tory Burch

ASOS Solar System Heels, $36; at ASOS

