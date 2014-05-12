20 Pairs of Perfect Heels … For Girls Who Hate Wearing Heels

If there’s one thing women love, it’s a fabulous pair of shoes. Or, more specifically, a fabulous pair of sky-high heels. The problem? High heels come chock full of baggage—they’re hard to walk in, they pinch our feet, and they force our bodies to contort in ungodly (and often detrimental) ways, so it’s not terribly shocking that some women refuse to wear them, or are frequently choosing to lower their standards (literally) when it comes to footwear.

However, there are times when we need the help of a heel—even if it’s just an inch or two—to complete an outfit, to make our legs look a little prettier, or simply to add a couple of extra inches to our height.

That’s why we’re loving this season’s selection of refreshingly low heels that manage to be both comfortable and truly cool. Not only are these shoes made for walking (seriously—they can take you from coffee to cocktails), but they’ll look just effortless enough when paired with pretty much anything in your closet, from a pair of skinny jeans, to shorts and a blazer.

Check out the gallery above for 20 pairs of perfect heels that even flat-loving girls can get behind.