StyleCaster
Share

25 Reasons to Rethink the Drastically Low-Cut Dress

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Reasons to Rethink the Drastically Low-Cut Dress

by
25 Reasons to Rethink the Drastically Low-Cut Dress
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

For years I’ve filed low-cut dresses away with bodycon and cut-off shorts that show off half your butt as “things Jasmine will never wear”; however, this summer, a few brands are changing my mind about deeply plunging necklines.

MORE: 50 Best Shopping Sites for Girls on a Budget

It started when I began shopping the chic little floral wrap dresses with low fronts at Reformation and Topshop several weeks ago (you can see those in the gallery ahead) and continued when I spotted Realisation Par’s printed long-sleeve, which you can also shop in the gallery. Then I began noticing chic-as-hell low-cut pieces everywhere from Marc Jacobs to Urban Outfitters and realized my aversion to plunging necklines had vanished. Need some more convincing? Click through the slideshow to shop 25 summer dresses that will change the way you look at plunging necklines.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Royce Dress, $218; at Reformation

Swinging Charms Dress, $300; at Bec and Bridge

C/meo Collective Greatest Love Dress, $260; at Fashion Bunker

The Kate Dress, $195; at Realisation Par

Photo: Realisation Par

London Stripes Dress, $159; at Faithfull the Brand

Photo: Faithfull the Brand

Floral Maxi Dress, $90; at Topshop

Floral Gingham Gathered V-Neck, $695; at Marc Jacobs

Photo: Marc Jacobs

Kimchi Blue Plunging Button-Down Midi Dress, $79; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Rose Garden Parisian Dress, $149; at Faithfull the Brand

Photo: Faithfull the Brand

Dreamtime Long Sleeve Dress, $179; at Stylestalker

Photo: Stylestalker

Naya Dress, $148; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation

C/meo Collective All of the Lights Dress, $200; at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker

Joele Dress, $125.40; at Maurie and Eve

Photo: Maurie and Eve

Ruffle Cold Shoulder Dress, $68; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Shake Up Dress, $179.95; at Keepsake

Photo: Keepsake

Santa Monica Maxi Dress, $69.99; at Style Addict

Photo: Style Addict

Cruz Plunged Dress with Cutout Frill Navy, $280; at Shona Joy

Photo: Shona Joy

Kimchi Blue Cordelia Tie-Front Midi Dress, $89; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Self Portrait Flounced Dress, $419; at Stylebop

Photo: Stylebop

Banditti Plunge Mini, $280; at Bec and Bridge

Photo: Bec and Bridge

Kate Dress, $141; at DRA

Photo: DRA

Confidence Maxi, $170; at Stylestalker

Photo: Stylestalker

Seine Mini Dress, $170; at Stylestalker

Photo: Stylestalker

Plain Black Satin Dress, $185; at Faithfull the Brand

Photo: Faithfull the Brand

Glamorous Floral Print Romper with Maxi Skirt Overlay, $74; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Guys, Céline Dion Has Always Been Cool

Guys, Céline Dion Has Always Been Cool
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share