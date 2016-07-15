25 Reasons to Rethink the Drastically Low-Cut Dress

For years I’ve filed low-cut dresses away with bodycon and cut-off shorts that show off half your butt as “things Jasmine will never wear”; however, this summer, a few brands are changing my mind about deeply plunging necklines.

It started when I began shopping the chic little floral wrap dresses with low fronts at Reformation and Topshop several weeks ago (you can see those in the gallery ahead) and continued when I spotted Realisation Par’s printed long-sleeve, which you can also shop in the gallery. Then I began noticing chic-as-hell low-cut pieces everywhere from Marc Jacobs to Urban Outfitters and realized my aversion to plunging necklines had vanished. Need some more convincing? Click through the slideshow to shop 25 summer dresses that will change the way you look at plunging necklines.