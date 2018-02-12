25 Low-Carb Slow Cooker Recipes for Lazy Winter Days

You’re not the only one who is incredibly lazy during the winter months—especially when it comes to cooking. After a long day at work, the idea of coming home and having to cook dinner instead of heading straight to the our couch is not always the most appealing. That’s why slow cookers are our saving grace.

We’d like to take a moment to thank the genius who invented this simple cooking device that helps us eat like human even when we’re lacking time and energy. While many of the crockpot recipes you see online are far from healthy, there are quite a few low-carb recipe options that won’t have you feeling ready for a nap as soon as you’ve eaten. Toss in the ingredients in the morning before work and come home to a fully-cooked, warm meal—not to mention feeling #adult AF.

From Slow Cooker Low Carb Zuppa Toscana Soup to Cilantro Lime Chicken Drumsticks, the recipes ahead are healthy, low-carb slow-cooker necessities.