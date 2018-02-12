StyleCaster
25 Low-Carb Slow Cooker Recipes for Lazy Winter Days

25 Low-Carb Slow Cooker Recipes for Lazy Winter Days

Kristen Bousquet

Kristen Bousquet
Photo: The Flavours of Kitchen

You’re not the only one who is incredibly lazy during the winter months—especially when it comes to cooking. After a long day at work, the idea of coming home and having to cook dinner instead of heading straight to the our couch is not always the most appealing. That’s why slow cookers are our saving grace.

We’d like to take a moment to thank the genius who invented this simple cooking device that helps us eat like human even when we’re lacking time and energy. While many of the crockpot recipes you see online are far from healthy, there are quite a few low-carb recipe options that won’t have you feeling ready for a nap as soon as you’ve eaten. Toss in the ingredients in the morning before work and come home to a fully-cooked, warm meal—not to mention feeling #adult AF.

From Slow Cooker Low Carb Zuppa Toscana Soup to Cilantro Lime Chicken Drumsticks, the recipes ahead are healthy, low-carb slow-cooker necessities.

1 of 25

Crock Pot Cheese Stuffed Turkey Meatballs

Photo: Sugar Free Mom

Slow Cooker Low Carb Zuppa Toscana Soup

Photo: Gal on a Mission

Slow cooker Low-Carb Mexican Lasagna Casserole

Photo: Kalyn's Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

Photo: Love Bakes Good Cakes

Slow Cooker Fiesta Ranch Cream Cheese Chicken

Photo: Carlsbad Cravings

Slow Cooker Creamy Buffalo Chicken Chili

Photo: Mama Gourmand

Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

Photo: Evolving Table

White Chicken Chili Crockpot Recipe

Photo: Gluten Free Daddy

Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

Photo: Cooking Classy

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

Photo: The Kitchn

Slow Cooker Broccoli Beef

Photo: Le Creme de la Crumb

Cilantro Lime Chicken Drumsticks

Photo: Budget Bytes

Skinny Slow Cooker Kung Pao Chicken

Photo: The Recipe Critic

Slow Cooker Garlic Parmesan Spaghetti Squash

Photo: My Modern Cookery

Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

Photo: Plain Chicken

Keto Chicken Thighs with Creamed Spinach

Photo: Low-Carb with Jennifer

Crockpot Cuban Picadillo

Photo: Slow Cooker from Scratch

Crockpot Paleo Chili

Photo: The Modern Proper

Delicious Slow Cooker Creamy Lemon Chicken

Photo: Fave Southern Recipes

Slow Cooker Cabbage and Kielbasa

Photo: Brooklyn Farm Girl

Whole 30 Crockpot Stuffed Peppers

Photo: The Clean Eating Couple

Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken Soup

Photo: The Flavours of Kitchen

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Lettuce Wraps

Photo: Dieting Mag

Slow cooker Buffalo Ranch Pork Chops

Photo: Plain Chicken

Slow Cooker Jambalaya

Photo: Spicy Southern Kitchen

