Low-Carb Pasta Substitutes That Taste Just as Good as the Real Thing

Pasta is one of our go-to foods, not just because of how darn tasty it is, but also because of how easy it is to make. It’s perfect for quick weeknight dinners and fast and easy lunches, but that carb count makes it a no-go when you’re eating low-carb.

Luckily, these days you can buy tons of different low-carb pasta substitutes in stores. They’re made from everything from the konjac tuber to black beans, and each gives you some of that pasta texture and taste you crave.

We looked for brands that had 50 percent or less net carbs than traditional pasta. Net carbs are what you get when you subtract the fiber content from the carbohydrates. Many of these brands are high in fiber and protein, meaning not only are they low in net carbs, they’re also going to keep you full for a lot longer than pasta made from refined wheat flour. That’s a total win in our book.

Whether you want to make classic pasta and meatballs for dinner or are craving cold sesame noodle salad, these are the low-carb pasta alternatives that you should turn to.

Originally posted on SheKnows.