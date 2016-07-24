StyleCaster
20 Stealthy Low-Carb Lunches That Won’t Make You Roll Your Eyes

I’m one of those people who, given a choice between two meals without regard for nutrition, will always choose the carb-heavy option. As a kid, I played sports four seasons out of the year, and could never seem to get enough food in my belly, which I’d burn off soon enough after consuming it. As a working adult who doesn’t run around on a field for two to three hours per day, I’ve struggled to resign my favorite pastas, cereals, and salty, crunchy, carb-y snacks.

One of the only things that helps, as anyone who’s ever dieted will likely know, is replacing a less-healthy dish that’s full of carbs with one that’s low on carbs, but high on protein to keep you full and flavors to keep you satisfied (and distract you from whatever starch you’re missing). These 20 lunch recipes do both excellently.

1 of 20

Pizza Spaghetti Squash Boats

Gimme Some Oven

Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Basil and Bubbly

Greek Quinoa Salad with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, and Feta

Bites of Bri

Tuna Stuffed Avocado

The Stay at Home Chef

Stir Fry Zucchini Noodles

Diethood

Creamy Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms

Slice of Kitchen Life

Chicken and Avocado Salad with Lime and Cilantro

Kalyns Kitchen

Mediterranean Quinoa Lettuce Boats

Little Broken

Roasted Sweet Potato and Black Bean Salad

Naturally Ella

Balsamic Glazed Steak Rolls

Tablespoon

Skinny Chicken and Avocado Caesar Salad

Cafe Delites

Rice Bowl with Fried Egg and Avocado

Bon Appetit

Vegan, Gluten-Free Chickpea and Avocado Salad

Cearas's Kitchen

Coconut Flour Chicken Tenders

Jay's Baking Me Crazy

Spinach Burgers

The Village Cook

Low-Carb BLT Wraps

My Fitness Pal

Chicken, Apple, Sweet Potato, and Brussels Sprouts Skillet

Well Plated

Low-Carb Protein Tortilla Roll-Up

Easy Health LLC

Honey Sesame Chicken

Jay's Baking Me Crazy

BLT Wraps with Basil Mayo

Iowa Girl Eats

