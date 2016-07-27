StyleCaster
25 Low-Carb Dinner Recipes That'll Make You Forget About Rice Forever


To some people, carbs are the devil, a fact I’ve been aware of since the late-’90s, when my parents decided to get into a newfangled way of eating called The Atkin’s Diet. Our bathroom was soon taken over by ketosis sticks, our fridge stocked with sliced turkey and deli-counter cheese, our proverbial bread basket barren.

At the time, the high-fat, no-carb plan was a fad—a permission slip to eat naked bacon cheeseburgers for every meal. The diet has since revised itself a bit, but its principles aren’t junk science: Research has shown that people on a low-carb diet reduced certain risk factors for heart disease and lost nearly three times as much weight as those on a low-fat diet.

I can attest: Every time I need to drop a few pounds, I simply axe carbs from my diet and I’m good as gold. Now, I’m aware not all types are created equal—there are “good” carbs (whole grains, fruit, legumes) and there are “bad” carbs (white flour, refined sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, a huge glorious plate of salty french fries with a vat of sweet ketchup). The big difference: Bad carbs don’t offer much in the way of nutritional value and tend to be digested so quickly that they can cause our blood sugar to spike, leading weight gain and other pretty serious health problems.

However, while good carbs are excellent for your overall health, studies have shown that making some adjustments to your overall intake can be extremely effective. That’s not to say you shouldn’t ever eat a piece of fruit or a bowl of brown rice, but making smart swaps can result in weight loss and improvements to your body.

Below, 25 low-carb dinner recipes to make on repeat. You won’t even miss the rice.

Grilled Spicy Lime Shrimp with Avocado Cilantro Sauce

Recipe: The Recipe Critic

Tequila Lime Chicken

Recipe: Rasa Malaysia

Chicken Enchilada Zucchini Boats

Recipe: Cooking Classy

Cauliflower Fried Rice with Shrimp

Recipe: Jessica Gavin

Cuban Mojo Marinated Pork

Recipe: The Food Charlatan

Salmon and Summer Veggies in Foil

Recipe: Cooking Classy

Carne Asada

Recipe: Simply Recipes

Sundried Tomato, Spinach, and Cheese Stuffed Chicken

Recipe: Yammie's Nosherie

15-Minute Garlic Shrimp in Lemon Butter

Recipe: Little Spice Jar

Spaghetti Squash 'Lasagna' Boats

Recipe: Pinch of Yum

Low-Carb Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Recipe: Buns in my Oven

Grilled Thai Coconut Lime Skirt Steak

Recipe: Healthy Seasonal Recipes

One-Pan Lasagna Using Zucchini Noodles

Recipe: Life Made Sweeter

 

Skinny Chicken and Avocado Caesar Salad

Recipe: Cafe Delights

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Steaks with Spicy Avocado Chimichurri

Recipe: Minimalist Baker

Creamy Tuscan Garlic Chicken

Recipe: The Recipe Critic

Great Big Vegan Salad

Recipe: Delish Knowledge

Trout with Garlic Lemon Butter Herb Sauce

Recipe: Julia's Album

20 Minute Moo Shu Chicken

Recipe: Gimme Some Oven

Sesame-Crusted Seared Ahi Tuna with Wasabi Vinegrette

Recipe: Closet Cooking

Simple Greek Quinoa Dinner Omelets with Feta and Tzatziki

Recipe: Half Baked Harvest

Turkey Black Bean Taco Salad

Recipe: Cooking Classy

Crispy Peanut Tofu Stir-Fry With Cauliflower Rice

Recipe: Minimalist Baker

Greek Lemon Garlic Chicken Salad

Recipe: Cafe Delights

Fish Taco Cabbage Bowl

Recipe: Kalyn's Kitchen

