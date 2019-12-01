12 Easy Low-Carb Bread Recipes In Case You Miss Bread But Don’t Want to Consume Actual Bread

Scroll To See More Images

Ahh, bread. Love to hate you and hate to love you. You can either make or break a sandwich and I can always count on you to add the perfect finishing touch to any dinner plate. But, alas, too much bread (or too much of anything, really) is never a good thing. So while I love you, I’m going to need to take some space and explore low-carb bread recipes. Cue: tears.

Thankfully, though, there are plenty of delicious recipes out there for low-carb breads that use just a few ingredients and will keep you feeling satisfied—at least until your next meal. Plus, you won’t feel guilty having an extra serving or two of these healthy recipes.

From the trendy chaffle (a waffle made of just cheese and eggs) to keto-friendly cornbreads and naan, there are plenty of healthy ways to satisfy your carb craving without feeling laggy post-meal.

Whether you’re gluten free, trying out that keto diet, or just consuming carbohydrates more mindfully, you’re going to love these recipes. Ahead are just some of our favorite easy low-carb bread recipes. Scroll through and happy “baking”!

Easy Paleo Keto Bread

Super simple ingredients for a simply delicious and healthy loaf of keto bread.

One Ingredient Socca

This one ingredient socca recipe is so easy, you could make it with your eyes closed.

Keto Naan

Your favorite buttery, garlicy bread in a low-carb form. You’re welcome!

Chocolate Chip Chaffle

If you’ve never heard of the wonder that is the chaffle, allow us to introduce you. This simple chaffle recipe uses just a few healthy ingredients, and the end result is mouth-watering.

Coconut Flour Banana Bread

Although the original recipe uses raw honey, Ditch the Wheat’s banana bread recipe is keto-friendly.

Onion and Corn Bread

This delicious onion and corn bread recipe is 100 percent gluten-free and 100 percent guaranteed to level up your sandwiches.

Keto Breadsticks

Dip ’em in marinara or top off the whole thing with hot sauce, there’s no wrong way to eat these perfectly cheesy keto breadsticks.

Keto Lemon Blueberry Bread

Lemon blueberry bread has one of our favorite flavor combinations, and it tastes just as amazing in keto form.

Keto Mug Bread

Ninty seconds to a delicious and healthy keto snack? Count us in.

Cheesy Keto Cornbread with Jalapeños

The perfect amount of sweet and spicy, you’ll be sure to impress your friends with this delicious cheesy jalapeño cornbread recipe.

Keto Spinach Pesto Flatbread

This is basically a healthy pizza. Count us in on this one.

Ham & Cheese Chaffle

Another delicious chaffle recipe! Aside from the dijon mayo, this recipe is still pretty low-carb and keto-friendly—and, not to mention, delicious.