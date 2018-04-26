Low-Carb Bowls Are the Best Lazy Lunch Formula

Whether you’re on a ketogenic diet or you’re just trying to up your energy in a healthier and more sustainable way, monitoring your carbohydrate intake is a great starting point. While some may think you need carbs in order to have energy, that’s not always the case. On a ketogenic diet, you can up your intake of healthy fats for your body to burn slowly, rather than stocking up on white flour and starchy fruits, which your body torches pretty speedily.

On a typical American diet (on which we consume lots of carbs in many of our favorite foods), you may be feeling sluggish and not know why. Carbs could have a lot to do with that 3pm energy drop. On a high-carb diet, your body will hold onto water, making you feel bloated, but with meals low in carbs and high in proteins and fats, your body will quickly drop that extra water weight.

You may assume that removing pasta, potatoes, and bread will be miserable, but these low-carb bowls prove that theory absolutely false. Ready to fill up? Click through the recipes ahead.