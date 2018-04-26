StyleCaster
Share

Low-Carb Bowls Are the Best Lazy Lunch Formula

What's hot
StyleCaster

Low-Carb Bowls Are the Best Lazy Lunch Formula

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Low-Carb Bowls
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Happy Keto

Whether you’re on a ketogenic diet or you’re just trying to up your energy in a healthier and more sustainable way, monitoring your carbohydrate intake is a great starting point. While some may think you need carbs in order to have energy, that’s not always the case. On a ketogenic diet, you can up your intake of healthy fats for your body to burn slowly, rather than stocking up on white flour and starchy fruits, which your body torches pretty speedily.

MORE: 17 Recipes That Can Help Fight Allergies

On a typical American diet (on which we consume lots of carbs in many of our favorite foods), you may be feeling sluggish and not know why. Carbs could have a lot to do with that 3pm energy drop. On a high-carb diet, your body will hold onto water, making you feel bloated, but with meals low in carbs and high in proteins and fats, your body will quickly drop that extra water weight.

You may assume that removing pasta, potatoes, and bread will be miserable, but these low-carb bowls prove that theory absolutely false. Ready to fill up? Click through the recipes ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Keto Chai Chia Pudding with Coconut Milk

Keto Chai Chia Pudding with Coconut Milk

Photo: Happy Keto
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Quick and Easy Keto Ramen

Quick and Easy Keto Ramen

Photo: Happy Keto
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Keto Low Carb Green Smoothie Bowl with Spinach

Keto Low Carb Green Smoothie Bowl with Spinach

Photo: Wholesome Yum
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Chicken Fajita Salad

Chicken Fajita Salad

Photo: My PCOS Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Low Carb Pork Egg Roll in a Bowl

Low Carb Pork Egg Roll in a Bowl

STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Marinated Miracle Noddle Recipe

Marinated Miracle Noddle Recipe

Photo: Keto Connect
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Keto Chicken Enchilada Bowl

Keto Chicken Enchilada Bowl

Photo: Hey Keto Mama
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Chicken Cobb Salad with Cobb Salad Dressing

Chicken Cobb Salad with Cobb Salad Dressing

Photo: Low Carb Maven
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | 15-Minute Low-Carb Korean Beef Bowl

15-Minute Low-Carb Korean Beef Bowl

Photo: Happy Body Formula
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Low-Carb Chicken Egg Roll Bowl

Low-Carb Chicken Egg Roll Bowl

Photo: The Skinny Fork
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Keto Matcha Chia Pudding with Coconut Milk

Keto Matcha Chia Pudding with Coconut Milk

Photo: Happy Keto
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Sesame Almond Zoodle Bowl

Sesame Almond Zoodle Bowl

Photo: Ruled
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Low Carb Taco Cabbage Skillet

Low Carb Taco Cabbage Skillet

Photo: Hey Keto Mama
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Low Carb Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Bowl

Low Carb Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Bowl

Photo: Easy Health Living
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Loaded Keto Cauliflower Bowl

Loaded Keto Cauliflower Bowl

Photo: Hey Keto Mama
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Salmon Poke Bowl Recipe

Salmon Poke Bowl Recipe

Photo: Keto Connect
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Low-Carb Tuna Salad

Low-Carb Tuna Salad

Photo: Yummy Inspirations
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Vegetarian Keto Club Salad

Vegetarian Keto Club Salad

Photo: Ruled
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Low Carb Breakfast Burrito Bowl

Low Carb Breakfast Burrito Bowl

Photo: Ketogasm
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Keto Burrito Bowl

Keto Burrito Bowl

Photo: Broke Foodies
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Greek Chicken Bowls

Greek Chicken Bowls

Photo: Eazy Peazy Mealz
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Fish Taco Bowls with Cilantro Lime Cream Sauce

Fish Taco Bowls with Cilantro Lime Cream Sauce

Photo: The Bettered Blondie
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Chicken Enchilada Cauliflower Rice Bowls

Chicken Enchilada Cauliflower Rice Bowls

Photo: Recipe Runner
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Ground Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry

Ground Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry

Photo: Savory Tooth
STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Low-Carb Breakfast Bowl

Low-Carb Breakfast Bowl

Photo: Keto Connect

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Under-$20 Liquid Foundations for Sheer Coverage

The Best Under-$20 Liquid Foundations for Sheer Coverage
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Keto Chai Chia Pudding with Coconut Milk
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Quick and Easy Keto Ramen
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Keto Low Carb Green Smoothie Bowl with Spinach
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Chicken Fajita Salad
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Low Carb Pork Egg Roll in a Bowl
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Marinated Miracle Noddle Recipe
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Keto Chicken Enchilada Bowl
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Chicken Cobb Salad with Cobb Salad Dressing
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | 15-Minute Low-Carb Korean Beef Bowl
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Low-Carb Chicken Egg Roll Bowl
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Keto Matcha Chia Pudding with Coconut Milk
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Sesame Almond Zoodle Bowl
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Low Carb Taco Cabbage Skillet
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Low Carb Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Bowl
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Loaded Keto Cauliflower Bowl
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Salmon Poke Bowl Recipe
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Low-Carb Tuna Salad
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Vegetarian Keto Club Salad
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Low Carb Breakfast Burrito Bowl
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Keto Burrito Bowl
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Greek Chicken Bowls
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Fish Taco Bowls with Cilantro Lime Cream Sauce
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Chicken Enchilada Cauliflower Rice Bowls
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Ground Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry
  • STYLECASTER | Low Carb Bowl Recipes | Low-Carb Breakfast Bowl
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share