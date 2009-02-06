Loving Love

Ever since news that Katie Grand would be starting a super secret project with Conde Nast, my eyes were peeled for any hints as to what it could be. First, the name leaked. Love. Next, rumors of a Beth Ditto cover. Fantastic. Then came the logo, steely silver in capital letters. Finally, I found their blog.

Finally, today, they posted three different covers for the premier issue. When the glossy launches on February 19, I will be itching to get my hands on the Agyness Deyn cover. She looks prim and proper (a new look for her) with her hands clasped, slightly surprised.

So far the other covers include Iggy Pop, hands down his pants and a very Bowie-esque model posing on a stool. Fingers crossed for a Beth Ditto cover to come.