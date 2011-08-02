LOVE’s Editorial Has Submerged Cars, Sexy Fairies and S&M

Maybe it’s because I’ve been watching too much True Blood, but LOVE Magazine #6‘s editorial featuring Lara Stone, Mariacarla Boscono, Saksia de Brauw, Kristen McMenamy, Anais Pouliot, Guinevere van Seenus and Xiao Wen Ju is looking decidedly Fey influenced except, you know, it’s utterly beautiful.

“What Lies Beneath,” lensed by Mert and Marcus, is some other level editorial business. This spread is cinematic, beautiful, insane, and features a green haired girl touching herself in front of a car submerged under water and chicks tied up wearing only tennis shoes. It definitely holds true to the “Super Natural” theme of the issue.

It’s dark, epic, strange and cool. There aren’t enough adjectives for this eerie under water scene and it feels like you could just watch it forever. Katie Grand has outdone herself, once again.

